Sars apologises for ‘threatening’ text and suspends SMS service

Sars said most taxpayers are honest and "ordinarily appreciate such reminders"

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has apologised to taxpayers for a threatening text message warning them of criminal action for not submitting their income tax returns.

The SMS instructed taxpayers to file their returns within 10 days to avoid further administration penalties, as well as running the risk of a summons being issued against them.

Honest taxpayers

Sars said the intended message was meant as a “genuine and helpful reminder” to taxpayers to file tax returns due and fulfil their legal filing obligation.

“Most taxpayers are honest and ordinarily appreciate such reminders. Honest taxpayers should not feel threatened by Sars but, unfortunately, the way the message was crafted had this effect. The message regrettably refers to possible prosecution of taxpayers for their failure to file their returns as they are legally obligated to do.

“While Sars is empowered by law to remind all taxpayers that are still registered with Sars of their legal obligation to file their relevant returns by the due date, Sars does not commence legal action before engaging with taxpayers,” the tax collector said.

ALSO READ: Got a threatening text from Sars? Here’s what to do

Obligations

Sars said it strives to always clarify and remind taxpayers of their obligation in law, as well as the potential consequences should they not comply.

“The SMS message that was sent out earlier this week, about outstanding returns, fell short of the high professional standard we seek to uphold. Sars therefore sincerely apologises for how this matter was handled, the frustration it may have caused honest taxpayers, and any inconvenience caused,” it said.

SMS’ on hold

Sars said it has put the SMSs on hold.

“In this respect, Sars wishes to remind taxpayers that it remains their legal obligation to ensure that their tax affairs are regularised, where these are not in order.

“We need to be clear that taxpayers who continue to ignore reminders and fail to regularise their tax matters, in accordance with the law, will eventually have to answer for their continued noncompliance,” Sars said.

ALSO READ: Kieswetter estimates load shedding cost economy about R150bn