‘SA’s on back foot’: SA weakened in DRC crisis after 13 soldiers killed

SA’s diplomatic efforts are overshadowed by the loss of soldiers in the DRC, with Rwanda’s position gaining strength.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 24, 2019, in Davos, eastern Switzerland. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

While the South African government yesterday reiterated its commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to achieve a ceasefire in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), political and military experts said the killing of 13 SA soldiers had weakened SA’s position in the ongoing crisis.

Analysts said Rwandan President Paul Kagame had been emboldened by the deaths and the taking over of the mineral-rich DRC town of Goma.

Kagame has taken an unprecedented swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of lying about a conversation they had on the recent clashes in the DRC.

At the core of the Kagame-Ramaphosa spat is Kagame’s stance that Ramaphosa privately admitted the SA soldiers were killed by DRC armed forces.

However, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said “everything Ramaphosa has been able to articulate to the people of SA has been aligned with the discussions he has had – no lie or deliberate distortion”.

Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said of government’s commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the DRC crisis: “The diplomatic channels remain open, with our unwavering emphasis being on a ceasefire.

“Our commitment remains steadfast in finding a long-lasting and peaceful solution to the conflict,” said Phiri yesterday.

Prof Dirk Kotzé, of the University of SA, said Kagame’s latest stance towards Ramaphosa reflected that his hand has been strengthened by the victory of the Rwanda-supported M23 rebels in Goma.

“Kagame feels that he has the upper hand in the DRC situation. The fact that the M23 occupies Goma is a sign of victory for Rwanda and that there were so many SA soldiers killed is regarded as a defeat of the SANDF [SA National Defence Force].

“This means whatever President Ramaphosa says to his Rwandan counterpart is not taken seriously. In terms of power relations, Rwanda is at the moment in a stronger position than SA. That is at the core of the spat between him and Ramaphosa.”

He said neither the military nor the diplomatic missions have had an impact on the situation in the DRC. The only way out for the DRC would be to give up territories occupied and taken over by the M23 to Rwanda.

“The DRC mirrors the frustration in the African community over Rwanda.

“Rwanda is led by an autocratic government with a history of assassinating members of the political opposition. That Rwanda is economically doing well is regarded by the international community as laudable. Kagame knows there will not be a backlash against him.

“For the Southern African Development Community [SADC,] what is happening in the DRC is a major headache.”

Military expert Helmoed-Romer Heitman said SA should “now accept that regional operations are beyond our capabilities until we rebuild the SANDF”. “With that go our pretensions to be a regional power.

“Kagame is right in saying that the SADC force was not a peacekeeping mission. SADC forces were deployed to support the DRC in neutralising groups like M23.

“He has made his point that we cannot claim to have been neutral. He is hinting he or the M23 could demand surrender, rather than letting us withdraw.”