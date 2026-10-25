Water quality woes: Limpopo faces its own crisis

'We are left with nothing. We are reeling in fear that the worst is still coming.'

As questions swirled over water quality in parts of Gauteng and the Eastern Cape this week, Limpopo has faced its own crisis.

Stock farmers in the province are swimming in a pool of frustration after they mysteriously lost more than 30 cattle in one village in a single day.

The incident took place in Mankotsana Village, under the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality in the Sekhukhune District on Wednesday.

Limpopo MEC for agriculture and rural development, Basikopo Rodgers Makamu, urgently assembled a team of Animal Health Technicians and State Veterinarians to visit the village to examine the exact cause of the animal deaths.

“We counted a total of 38 cattle that died after allegedly drinking water from a communal watering point. At the current stage, water intoxication cannot be ruled out,” said Makamu.

Makamu urgently convened a meeting with the affected farmers at the Tau-Mankotsana Community Hall, with full support from the Tau-Mankotsana Traditional Authority under Kgoshi Marumo’a Kanyane of the Tau-Mankotsana Traditional Council in the Apel area.

“We are working around the clock to establish the root cause of this tragedy and to provide support to the affected farming community during this difficult time.

“As an immediate relief measure, we have now handed over cattle feed to the affected farmers, and further updates will be provided as soon as the definitive cause of death is established,” said Makamu.

‘We fear the worst may still be coming’

Some of the affected farmers described the incident as bizarre.

“We are taken aback by what happened. We are left with nothing. We are reeling in fear that the worst is still coming.

“We only hope police fast-track their investigations and reveal the exact cause of the death,” said one farmer, John Rachidi.

Another farmer, Paul Mello, who lost eight cattle, said he was saddened by the loss.

“We usually charge between R10 000 and R20 000 for one cow, depending on its weight and health. This is money I could have spent on uplifting my family and my agribusiness.

“Christmas and January are also here. How am I going to face them with this kind of loss?” he asked.

Mello claimed the animals died after drinking water supplied by a pipe.

“I am also appealing for the police to work with the department to detect the exact cause of the animals’ death,” he said.

Precautions

Farmers’ representative Mosima Makgaleng said the farmers were advised to gather the remaining animals in one place.

“They are now being fed by the feed from the department until help comes. By bringing them together, we prevent them from drinking the same poison elsewhere.

“Once investigations are concluded, then we will know how to shepherd them and lead them to the recommended source of water.

“But on behalf of all the affected and not affected farmers, we humbly appreciate the gesture from the department and the speed at which the MEC came to assist,” said Makgaleng.