Five dead and three injured in mass shooting incident near Cape Town

Police state an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a home on Saturday night.

Eight people have been shot in a single incident at a home near Steenberg and Lavender Hill.

Five were declared dead and three more were injured in what police are considering a gang-related incident.

Gang-related mass shooting

The South African Police Service (Saps) have yet to identify the gunmen and detectives are investigating all possible leads.

The mass shooting occurred at a residence in Blode Street at roughly 8pm on Saturday night.

Police report that the victims, aged between 21 and 33, were in the home drinking, when an unknown number of gunmen entered and opened fire.

Four men and one woman were declared dead at the scene, with one man and two women taken to hospital.

“The incident is believed to be linked to gang violence. No arrests have been made yet.

“Anti-gang unit detectives are hard at work in search of the perpetrators of the act. Police remain on high alert in the area,” Western Cape police stated on Sunday.

Operation Prosper

Government continues to dedicate resources to the issue of gang-related crimes.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana earlier this week confirmed R823 million would be given to the South African Defence Force for the deployment of troops to assist the police to fight gang-related crimes under Operation Prosper.

Prior to Operation Prosper, Operation Lockdown III spent R38 million on gang-related operations in the Western Cape in 2025-26 financial year.

An annual report given to the select committee on security and justice on Thursday stated that under Saps’ reset agenda, police were focusing on “institutionalised evidence-based deployments” to hotspot policing in high-crime provinces.

This approach had been rolled at 30 priority stations across seven districts in the Western Cape.

Saps stated that during phase one of Operation Prosper between 1 April 2026 and 30 June, police recorded a “substantial number” of murder, firearm and drug-related arrests.

“Coordinated high-visibility and targeted operations stabilised violent flare-ups in the action areas, and most of the priority gang stations in the Western Cape recorded reductions in violent crime.

“The operation is now moving from broad disruption towards intelligence-led targeting of organised crime syndicates,” Saps’ annual report stated.