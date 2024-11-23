Festive relief: New digital payment system for Sassa grants and loans go live

Queue no more! The payment system assists Sassa grant recipients, especially those in remote areas who don’t have access to banks and ATMs.

The EasyPay Everywhere omni-channel payment system for Sassa grants has gone live ahead of the festive season. Pictures: Sassa and iStock

A new innovative digital payment system for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants – aimed at addressing the headache of long queues and significant logistical challenge of beneficiaries having to fork out money on public transport to travel far distances – has gone live.

The elderly, disabled, as well as young mothers with newborns living in remote areas, in particular stand to benefit from the EasyPay Everywhere service.

New digital payment system for Sassa grants

EasyPay Everywhere has confirmed ahead of the festive season that it has leveraged its branches, networks and extensive digital channels to provide support anywhere in South Africa to grant beneficiaries.

Apart from a team of mobile agents in remote communities, the financial services company has rolled out 230 branches nationwide to service Sassa grant beneficiaries.

Online account and loans: How does it work?

The new digital payment system for Sassa grants allows recipients to open an online account and access their funds through whatever means they prefer. Plus, there are additional financial services available, like reputable loans and insurance.

Over the years, many Sassa grant recipients have sadly not been able to access traditional financial products like loans, insurance and funeral cover.

EasyPay Everywhere customers however would be able to access loans by simply dialling a USSD number and dealing with a consultant to possibly receive a loan in under 10 minutes.

EasyPay addresses lack of access to financial services

“For many people in rural areas, the lack of accessible financial services is a barrier to improving their quality of life,” explained executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere, Simphiwe Phakathi,.

“We bring easy and affordable banking, loans, and insurance options to all communities. And we make it easier for people to get their grants and give them the all-around tools to take control of their finances.

“Our priority is to make sure that every grant recipient has uninterrupted access to their money. Plus, the financial solutions they need, wherever they are, to succeed,” concluded Phakathi.

Withdrawal of Sassa grants with EasyPay card

By opting to have your Sassa grant paid into your EasyPay Everywhere account you can withdraw your money from any ATM at a fee of R10 or swipe at the till at participating retailers for free.

You can also use your EasyPay Everywhere card to buy airtime, water, and electricity using 1203737#.

Festive season Sassa grant: What to know

Meanwhile, the Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for its various social grants over the festive period.

Older Persons Grant – Wednesday, 3 December 2024

– Wednesday, 3 December 2024 Disability Grant – Thursday, 4 December 2024

– Thursday, 4 December 2024 Children’s Grants – Friday, 5 December 2024

Older Persons Grant – Friday, 3 January 2024

– Friday, 3 January 2024 Disability Grants – Monday, 6 January 2024

– Monday, 6 January 2024 Children’s Grants – Tuesday, 7 January 2024

Grant amounts

Older Persons Grant – R2 190

Older Persons (75 years and older) – R2 210

Disability Grant – R2 190

War Veterans Grant – R2 210

Child Support Grant – R530

Care Dependency Grant – R2 190

Foster Care Grant – R1 180

Child Support Grant (Top-Up) – R530 + R250

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

December SRD grant: Early Christmas present for beneficiaries

Good news for SRD grant beneficiaries is that Sassa will be processing payments before Christmas this year.

The agency’s head of communications, Paleka Letsatsi, confirmed to The Citizen that the last SRD grant payment of 2024 will be processed from 17 to 23 December.

This month’s payment is due to take place from next week Monday, 25 November to Saturday, 30 November.

Check your status

During the payment week, Sassa recommends recipients check their Sassa status on the SRD website to confirm the exact date their grant payment will be in their bank accounts.

