December Sassa SRD grant: Early Christmas present for beneficiaries

Good news for SRD grant beneficiaries after Sassa announced that payments will be processed before Christmas this year.

Sassa SRD grant payment dates for December 2024 has been confirmed. Pictures: Sassa and iStock

Last year, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) provided some early festive cheer for beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant by processing payments before Christmas.

Since September 2023, payment of the R370 grant has been made at the end of every month from the 25th.

Sassa‘s grant payment department however does not pay grants on public holidays or weekends, and with Christmas falling in the usual payment period, grants were paid earlier last year.

R370 SRD grant: Early pay in December

The agency’s head of communications, Paleka Letsatsi, confirmed this week to The Citizen that this would again be the case for December grant payments this year.

According to Letsatsi, the last SRD grant payment of 2024 will be processed from 17 to 23 December.

November payment schedule

This month’s payment is due to take place from 25 to 30 November.

Check your status

During the payment week, Sassa recommends recipients check their Sassa status on the SRD website to confirm the exact date their grant payment will be in their bank accounts.

Grant recipients should bear in mind that it could take around two to three working days for funds to reflect in a beneficiary’s account after the payment has been processed.

Eligibility for Sassa SRD Grant

The following are some of the requirements that persons must meet to be eligible to receive these grants:

They need to be citizens,have a permanent South African residency or special permit holders.

Shouldn’t receive other government support in the form of UIF benefits, NSFAS bursaries or permanent social grants.

Must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 60.

Make no more than R624 every month.

How to check SRD grant application status via phone

Dial 080 060 1011, and

Provide your ID number.

Collection options

Sassa offers multiple ways to receive your R370 grant payment.

1. Bank account

If you’re a recipient of the SRD grant, you can opt to have the payment directly deposited into your bank account. This method ensures prompt access to your funds as soon as they’re available.

2. Cash Send

For individuals without a personal bank account, the Cash Send payment option is available for receiving the SRD grant payment.

This method requires your ID number and phone number for access. You’ll need a cellphone with a registered number and valid identification for this collection method.

3. Retail Stores

Numerous retail stores across the country facilitate the R350 grant collection. Notable options include Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Boxer stores.

