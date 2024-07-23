SASSA: Start of SRD payments and when to collect permanent grants in August

Sassa’s grant payment policy for August 2024 will be adjusted due to the usual payment dates falling over a weekend.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for August 2024. Picture: Sassa.co.za

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for its various grants for August 2024.

The agency distributes permanent social grants to more than 18 million people in the country every month.

Sassa usually starts paying social grants from the second working day of each month if payment dates do not fall on public holidays or weekends.

This means that Sassa’s grant payment policy for August 2024 will be adjusted slightly and beneficiaries of disability and children’s grants will be paid from the fifth and sixth day of the month.

Older Persons Grant: Friday, 2 August 2024

Friday, 2 August 2024 Disability Grants: Monday, 5 August 2024

Monday, 5 August 2024 Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 6 August 2024

How much Is Sassa grants in August 2024?

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2,180

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2,200

War Veterans Grant – R2,200

Disability Grant – R2,180

Foster Child Grant – R1,180

Care Dependency Grant – R2,180

Child Support Grant – R530

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R530

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant increased from R350 to R370 in April 2024.

Managed by Sassa, the Department of Social Development‘s SRD grant is in its fourth cycle in 2024, helping about 10 million eligible South Africans, refugees and asylum seekers since May 2020.

Who qualifies for the SRD grant?

The following are some of the requirements that persons must meet to be eligible to receive these grants:

Must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 99.

Unemployed;

Have a permanent South African residency.

Earn no more than R624 every month.

Do not get any other government-sponsored social subsidies.

Receiving aid as a South African citizen who is also a registered refugee may help.

For beneficiaries approved for the SRD grant for July 2024, payments will be processed over four days, from Friday, 26 July until Monday 29 July (exact dates subject to individual Sassa status checks).

The agency encourages beneficiaries to check their Sassa status on the SRD website during the designated payment week to determine when their Sassa grant payment will be deposited into their bank accounts.

The agency also reminded recipients that the funds usually take two to three working days to reflect in their bank accounts after the payment has been processed.

Cash Send for SRD payments

For individuals without a personal bank account, the Cash Send payment option is available for receiving the SRD grant payment.

This method requires your ID number and phone number for access. You’ll need a cellphone with a registered number and valid identification for this collection method.

Retail Stores for R370 grant collection

Numerous retail stores across the country facilitate the R370 grant collection. Notable options include Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Boxer stores.

How to check your SRD status online

Sassa SRD applicants can check their payment, balance status or pending application status online at www.statuscheck.co.za.

How to check SRD grant application status via phone

Dial 080 060 1011, and

Provide your ID number.

Where to collect your Sassa grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has previously urged grant beneficiaries to navigate the closure of cash payment points (CPPs) at Post Office branches by making use of the following alternative ways to get their grant payments.

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints