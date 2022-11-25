WATCH: Security guards drag suspect through the streets of Joburg

Devina Haripersad

Security officers from the Forum of Integrated Risk Mitigation on Friday, 25 November 2022, apprehended a man who had allegedly been caught stealing mirrors off cars.

The man was apprehended at Bree Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD, just outside FNB Bank City.

It was said that he was finally caught and tackled down after a long chase through the streets of the city.

In the Twitter post, the man is seen without shoes, being dragged by his hand and the hood of his jacket along a busy walkway. He is being escorted by several other security officers, one of which is carrying his shoes.

Suspected apprehended by F.I.R.M. security at Bree Taxi Rank Johannesburg and a long chase, it is alleged that the suspect stole car mirrors Next to FNB Bank city. pic.twitter.com/DmyltKkxvZ— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) November 25, 2022

The Forum of Integrated Risk Management (FIRM) was established in February 2019, as a response to the closure of the M2 Bridge for repairs. Inner City stakeholders came together to address security issues as a collective in order to maximise their resources.

The forum is supported by Absa, Anglo American, Anglo Gold Ashanti, Bryte SA, City Property, Excellerate Managed Services, FNB, JHB CID Forum, JMPD, Johannesburg Inner City Partnership, Johannesburg Land Company, Liberty, Local Abode, Nedbank, Old Mutual, OPH Property, SAPS, Standard Bank, SWID, Urban Space Management and Voice It In Action.

These stakeholders pooled resources in order to ensure the safety of the community – specifically their employees – in these precincts.

The forum states: “Our priorities are to ensure wherever possible the safeguarding of lives, property, and continuity of operations and businesses which drive our country’s economy”.