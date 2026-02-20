Seshego residents warned to avoid discoloured water

Polokwane municipality urges caution after Seshego tap water turns discoloured, highlighting the strain as demand far exceeds supply.

The residents of Seshego in Polokwane, Limpopo, have been advised to avoid using tap water after certain households reported discoloured water amid the city’s water crisis.

Polokwane municipality confirmed on Friday that residents around the Third House area in Zone 2, Seshego, have reported discoloured water.

The municipality said it is implementing immediate interventions to safeguard public health. These measures are aimed at ensuring the integrity of the water supply as a precaution.

Discoloured water in Seshego

“These measures include the expansion of the water sampling network, confirmation of source water quality, intensified technical investigations, and the isolation of the affected section of the distribution network where necessary,” the city spokesperson, Thipa Selala, said in a statement.

As a safety precaution, Polokwane has strongly advised residents in the affected areas to avoid using the discoloured water until further notice. Residents should wait until laboratory results from the collected samples are finalised and communicated.

ALSO READ: Polokwane mayor says his hands are clean after Hawks raid municipal offices

“In the interim, water tankers will be dispatched and will roam across Seshego to provide residents with temporary relief of water supply,” Selala said.

The city said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates as information becomes available.

The water discolouration comes amid a water crisis in Polokwane.

Water crisis

Earlier this month, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba secured a renewed commitment from the municipality. She also obtained assurances from the Lepelle Northern Water Board to collaborate effectively in overcoming the community’s water challenges.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the meeting, which had both parties commit to ensuring that the priority will be to get water to the residents of Polokwane,” she said.

ALSO READ: Mayor says water project shows Polokwane should be a metro, but residents say his words are hollow

Ramathuba said the City of Polokwane recently experienced a brief period of consistent water supply. However, since January 2026, severe water shortages have re-emerged.

The premier said the municipality requires 174 million litres of water daily to meet the community’s needs. However, it can only supply 118.5 million litres.

“We are confident that with the leadership of executive mayor councillor John Mpe, we will propel the City of Polokwane towards the metro status it deserves. Equally, we urge Lepelle Northern Water to keep this dream alive by ensuring a consistent bulk supply to the city,” Ramathuba said on 11 February.