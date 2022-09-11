Seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police arrested for murder

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers for murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The arrests took place on Saturday.

The officers attacked four men in a shack

It is alleged that the officers went into a shack in Langaville, Extension 6, on 8 September, where they found four African males.

The reason for seeking out the men has not yet been disclosed by authorities

According to a statement by Ipid, two of the men were sleeping while the other two were watching TV. As the officers entered the shack, two of the men inside fled the scene.

Two police officers then gave chase leaving the other officers with the other two men inside the shack.

The two men inside the shack were then assaulted, allegedly by the officers.

While being assaulted, they heard gunshots outside and one of their friends screaming for help. Afterwards, the police officer allegedly left the scene.

The men confronted police about their missing friend

The two victims went outside to look for their friends when they came across one of the men lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds on his right leg.

The wounded victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

But, on the way to the hospital, the men met up with the same police officers. They then confronted the police about their missing friend’s whereabouts.

The officers allegedly told them that they don’t know because ‘he ran away’.

The men then opened a case of attempted murder against the police officers at the Tsakane Police Station.

While at the police station, the victims received a call that their friend was found dead behind another shack in Langaville not far from theirs.

The man’s body was transported to Springs Pathology Services and a post-mortem was conducted on Saturday morning.

“The officers face a charge of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice,” said Ipid spokesperson in a statement.

The five constables and two inspectors will make their first appearance at the Tsakane Magistrate Court on Monday 12 September 2022.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

