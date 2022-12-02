Suspect arrested for murder of Cape Town constable

Citizen Reporter

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a constable from Grassy Park, Cape Town.

Police killings

The police officer was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon, by an armed suspect while responding to a crime scene on Blackbird Avenue with his partner.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the 26-year-old constable sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest. His partner escaped the incident unharmed.

During the incident, the suspect stole a 9mm pistol from the officer and fled the scene.

Traut said the man was arrested at his hideout late on Thursday night, after police bolstered operational policing in the area by deploying additional resources to hunt him down.

“The 9mm pistol he stole during the altercation with the Saps members was found in his possession and confiscated,” Traut said in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still being probed by Hawks investigators while the suspect’s court appearance was scheduled for Monday in Wynberg.

Crime statistics

According to the quarterly crime statistics released last month, between July and September this year, 22 police officers were killed while on duty.

Police Minister Bheki Cele called on police officers to defend themselves at all times from “ruthless criminals” whenever they are under attack.

“It is quite simple; police must meet fire with fire,” Cele said during the release of the statistics.

