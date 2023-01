This is a story about real-life monsters, where they can be found and what to be aware of if they target your child. Sexual crimes against children are under the spotlight after sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman was re-arrested in Florida last weekend. NOW READ: Sex trafficking suspect Gerhard Ackerman caught by civilians, after he went on run Positions of power Yesterday an 83-year-old school teacher made his first appearance for alleged sexual abuse in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. He was wanted in the UK for allegedly abusing dozens of boys. Meanwhile, the case of a now-suspended Limpopo police officer...

This is a story about real-life monsters, where they can be found and what to be aware of if they target your child.

Sexual crimes against children are under the spotlight after sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman was re-arrested in Florida last weekend.

Positions of power

Yesterday an 83-year-old school teacher made his first appearance for alleged sexual abuse in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. He was wanted in the UK for allegedly abusing dozens of boys.

Meanwhile, the case of a now-suspended Limpopo police officer accused of sexually grooming and raping her son was postponed to 6 February.

Unchain Our Children‘s spokesperson Linette Lintvelt said the average profile of an abuser was moving towards people in authority positions, such as pastors, advocates, social workers, teachers and police officers.

“They are among us and don’t look like monsters. They wear suits and go to work like a so-called ordinary person, but they are not.”

Family

Children were often abused within their family references.

“They usually don’t want to talk about it because the victim is too traumatised to ask for help.

“They are threatened and told that no one will believe them, and are sometimes dependent on the abuser,” she said.

Lintvelt said it was a civic duty to report abuse.

“We understand people are scared to report these crimes, but you have to, you are obliged and you can report it anonymously.”

R6000 bail ‘insult to society’

Victimologist and criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen described Ackerman’s charges as extremely serious.

“One should ask why this accused was granted bail. Bail applications should consider the dangerousness of the perpetrator and the potential crime could have on the victims and society,” he said.

The allegations against Ackerman should have re-flagged any magistrate not to consider bail.

Criminologist Dr Witness Maluleke said the R6 000 bail was an insult to humanity.

“The crimes committed are too many and sexually related, involving children to make it worse, further mounting to Schedule 6 offences,” he said.

Maluleke said Section 60 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 was implemented incorrectly; the justice system had violated the victims’ constitutional rights.

“No monitoring systems were adopted to ensure he adhered to the bail conditions. Instead, the community acted swiftly and their actions are highly commendable.

“It is very disturbing to learn a person allegedly painted as a child sex ring kingpin with about 740 charges can be allowed to roam our streets,” he said.

Legal expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said was bail had nothing to do with whether a person was guilty or not guilty.

“The only question before the court during a bail hearing is whether the person will stand trial. It has nothing to do with the kind of crime or the seriousness of the crime.”

