Marine Drive rehabilitation: Ramsgate sinkhole remains ‘gaping issue’

A truck driver drove into a large sinkhole opposite the BP Garage in Marine Drive, Ramsgate, last Sunday morning. The driver escaped any serious injury, but the incident has again highlighted the dangers of this section of road near Margate.

There have been numerous pleas to have it repaired, causing much concern, frustration and angst as the buck was seemingly passed around.

Marine Drive project: Ramsgate sinkhole poses immediate danger

Residents have said the gaping hole is a result of a water leak which caused the road to collapse.

MEC of the Department of Transport (DoT) Sipho Hlomuka recently announced a rehabilitation project to the tune of R580 million for the P359 (Marine Drive), linking Port Shepstone, Margate and other strategic tourism nodes in the area.

The project was launched on Friday 2 June.

Ward 2 councillor, Alan Bosch, has welcomed the news that plans to rehabilitate the road are finally under way. However, he said no signs have been placed to warn motorists of the sinkhole, which has been lying open for about two months.

Ward councillor Alan Bosch at the site of the incident, opposite the BP Garage, in Ramsgate. Photo: Supplied/ South Coast Herald

“I am aware that the road will be refurbished over the next 30 months, however the danger posed by the DoT in being tardy about repairing the problems in that area and placing a few concrete barriers after the accident is not addressing the issue. The sinkhole also blocks access to a driveway, it needs to be addressed now,” said Bosch.

Sinkhole and water leak: Accidents waiting to happen

He also said a water leak near the bridge at Waffle House is an underlying problem.

“Both these issues (sinkhole and water leak) need to be addressed as the rehabilitation project will take some time, and we are likely to have further accidents before it commences,” Bosch added.

Residents and motorists watch as the truck is pulled out of the sinkhole in Marine Drive, Ramsgate. Photo: Supplied/ South Coast Herald

State of Ramsgate road: Who must take responsibility?

Ugu District’s acting spokesperson Mondli Ngcobo said the municipality is aware of the matter.

“Initially our team went on site to investigate, and found that the leak was not Ugu water-related. On receiving many calls, we arranged a meeting with the DoT, Eskom, Ugu, and Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RNM) and it was confirmed that it was storm water, and that the local municipality will manage it, before DoT attends to the road,” said Ngcobo.

RNM spokesperson, Simon April said the road belongs to the DoT and unfortunately, he is unable to comment further.

“We have communicated the issue of the state of the road and the danger it poses to the DoT.”

