‘Regressive and barbaric’: School principal’s home torched [WATCH]

By Cheryl Kahla

On Sunday, ‘unknown criminals’ set fire to the KwaNogcoyi School Principal’s residence, an act the MEC for education describes as “regressive and barbaric”.

Mbali Frazer, the MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal, released a statement on Monday, strongly condemning the act.

WATCH: Principal’s home set alight

KwaNogcoyi Primary School principal’s home torched on Sunday. Video supplied by KZN dept of education. pic.twitter.com/m6GDJjJNMu— Cheryl Kahla: 🎙️ Tech Check with K (@cherylkahla) June 5, 2023

Prior arson attempt

She said this incident follows two weeks after classrooms were also torched at KwaNogcoyi School. The arsonists are unknown and have not yet been brought to justice.

Mbali said the first incident “disrupted teaching and learning”, saying the department “condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric act of torching school infrastructure”.

Addressing the recent arson attempt on Sunday, Mbali said: “Our principals should be protected and respected.

“They should not be subjected to such brutality.”

Budget constraints

The recent arson adds to the existing difficulties the Education Department is grappling with in terms of infrastructure.

KwaNogcoyi Primary School principal’s home torched on Sunday. Video supplied by KZN dept of education. pic.twitter.com/CqtNjL82Dj— Cheryl Kahla: 🎙️ Tech Check with K (@cherylkahla) June 5, 2023

She said the KZN Education Department’s budget is already under strain due to the recent flood damage and ongoing storms.

“We hope that law enforcement agencies are going to get to the bottom of this,” said Frazer.

This is a developing story, more to follow.