5 Jun 2023
‘Regressive and barbaric’: School principal’s home torched [WATCH]

Sunday's act of arson follows two weeks after classrooms were torched at KwaNogcoyi School.

KwaNogcoyi School Principal fire
Screengrabs from videos supplied by KZN Department of Education.

On Sunday, ‘unknown criminals’ set fire to the KwaNogcoyi School Principal’s residence, an act the MEC for education describes as “regressive and barbaric”.

Mbali Frazer, the MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal, released a statement on Monday, strongly condemning the act.

WATCH: Principal’s home set alight

Prior arson attempt

She said this incident follows two weeks after classrooms were also torched at KwaNogcoyi School. The arsonists are unknown and have not yet been brought to justice.

Mbali said the first incident “disrupted teaching and learning”, saying the department “condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric act of torching school infrastructure”.

Addressing the recent arson attempt on Sunday, Mbali said: “Our principals should be protected and respected.

“They should not be subjected to such brutality.”

Budget constraints

The recent arson adds to the existing difficulties the Education Department is grappling with in terms of infrastructure.

She said the KZN Education Department’s budget is already under strain due to the recent flood damage and ongoing storms.

“We hope that law enforcement agencies are going to get to the bottom of this,” said Frazer.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

