Seven kidnappers nabbed for impersonating cops, demanding R11.5m

By Siphumelele Khumalo

Seven suspects aged between 25 and 41 have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old victim in Pietermaritzburg.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, the victim was driving along Brixham Road when he was stopped by the suspects who allegedly pretended to be police officers.

Ransom

After being stopped, the victim was taken out of his vehicle, the suspects fled the scene and demanded R11.5 million from the family.

The family were given proof-of-life footage showing the teeanger being held by one of the kidnappers.

Sister publication The Witness reported that Abdul Mateen Khalid, a Raisethorpe Secondary School pupil was found at 7am this morning.

Mhlongo also revealed that on 1 June 2023, Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg and Durban together with Crime Intelligence as well a private security companies arrested two suspects at Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg.

They also found the vehicle that was used to commit the crime.

Legalities

“A case of kidnapping was reported at Mountain Rise police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation.

“Yesterday, members resumed their operation and managed to found the victim at Umzinto. Five more suspects were arrested and charged for kidnapping.”

The first two suspects briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were remanded in custody.

It is believed that one of them confessed to being hired to kidnap the teenager.

The remaining suspects are expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They will reappear in the same court on 13 June 2023 for bail application.

Raisethorpe Secondary School principal

Raisethorpe Secondary School principal Pragalathan Gounden previously said the entire school community was distraught over the incident.

“We’ve had special school assemblies praying for his safe return. Abdul’s classmates have placed pictures of him throughout the school property to show their love and solidarity with their friend. We pray the boy is safely returned to his family.”

Abdul’s family declined to comment to The Witness.

