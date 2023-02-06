‘Sisulu must pull deal to save job’ – analyst

Reitumetse Makwea

Despite the tourism department rubbishing claims that Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was set to pull the plug on the nearly R1 billion SA Tourism deal, experts say this is her best option – or she risks putting in the final nail in the coffin of her political career.

Following reports that Sisulu was set to pan the deal to sponsor English football side Tottenham Hotspur, Sisulu’s spokesperson Steve Motale said they were now moving onto the next phase of their proposed sponsorship.

“The minister met with the board yesterday, but we don’t want to entertain rumours. Someone wrote about this rumour they picked up somewhere.

“I’m telling you the minister met with the board for a six-hour, very detailed meeting and they gave her the brief.

“Now the next step is to brief the president and an announcement will be made thereafter,” Motale said.

R1bn Spurs deal doesn’t benefit ordinary citizens

Political analyst professor Andre Duvenhage said that apart from the deal not benefiting ordinary citizens or the country at large, “coming from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest opponent (Sisulu) I think this might be the political death sentence for her”.

“Ramaphosa opposed the deal and I cannot see him continuing with this while fighting the battle against corruption. And I think we’re going to see this sooner, rather than later.

“I cannot see Sisulu justifying her position. I cannot see the advantages. I can only see the possible and perceptual interpretations of this in terms of corruption,” Duvenhage said.

Presidency not in support of deal

On Friday, the Presidency said they were yet to be briefed on the proposed deal, with Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya noting the president had no plans to announce it in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

“Even though the Presidency has not been briefed, we do not think spending so much money in the manner that is being suggested will be justified,” Magwenya said.

Three board members resign

Three Tourism board members resigned on Friday, following the controversy, worth £42.5 million (about R894.5 million) for a three-year branding sponsorship, starting in July. Enver Duminy, Ravy Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson handed in their resignations.

They noted it was because of differences in opinion that they decided to step down from the board.

The board chair, Aubrey Mhlongo, thanked them for their hard work during their tenure and wished them well in their future endeavours.

DA accuses SA Tourism CFO of cashing in on Spurs deal

Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister of tourism Manny de Freitas said SA Tourism’s interim chief financial officer has ties to the agency that would cash in on the Spurs deal, making this meeting urgent and critical.

“The press briefing by Themba Khumalo, the acting CEO of SA Tourism, has left more questions than answers,” De Freitas said.

“The DA will demand answers on, among others, if minister Sisulu was aware of the deal. We also want confirmation of the exact figures involved in this deal.”

He said the DA believed sports teams were not required to promote South Africa.

“This money must be used to buy diesel to alleviate load shedding, or go to tourism infrastructure. Sports teams are not required to promote the country.

Load shedding should rather be resolved, which will, in turn, easily bring tourism back to our shores,” De Freitas said.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Khumalo said the sponsorship deal would continue as planned, saying he had not received an instruction to pull out of the deal. – reitumetsem@citizen.co.za

