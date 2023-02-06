Daily news update: More drama for ANC North West, higher load shedding stages, all eyes on Sisulu

Citizen Reporter

Daily news update: 06 February 2023

ANC North West PEC facing bleak future as court challenge looms

African National Conference Flag. Picture for illustrative purposes | Picture: Michel Bega

The newly elected ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC) is being challenged in court because it was allegedly elected in an improperly constituted conference in August last year.

Five party members in the province have approached the high court in Mahikeng for relief claiming the conference was not conducted in line with the ANC guidelines and constitution and the court should declare the conference and its decisions or resolutions as unlawful and set them aside.

Sisulu to announce cancellation of SA Tourism’s R1bn Spurs deal

ourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is reportedly expected to pull the plug on SA Tourism’s nearly R1 billion sponsorship deal for English Premier League football club, Tottenham Hotspurs.

The SundayTimes reports that Sisulu will announce the decision to the nation on Sunday after she held a meeting with the SA Tourism board on Saturday.

According to sources who spoke to the publication, the agency’s board informed the minister that it was misled by the management of SA Tourism over the proposed deal.

Load shedding to alternate between stages 3 and 4 this week

Plan your week based on this week’s load shedding schedule | Picture: iStock

South Africa’s load shedding is practically permanent now with the only change being what stage of load shedding the country finds itself in at any given moment.

Mpho Wabadimo shuts Themba Broly’s baby mama down

Mpho Wabadimo (real name Michelle Mvundla) and Nqobile Khuzwayo star in ‘Themba: My Inked World’ | Pictures: Instagram

The first episode of Themba: My Inked World aired last week and the show and its stars have kept people talking ever since.

Surprisingly, the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant’s ex, Nqobile Khuzwayo has emerged as a fan favourite amongst viewers of the show, even surpassing his new wife Mpho Wabadimo whom she chose to pick a fight with.

Faf sends a message of his own as he leads JSK into the SA20 semifinals

MAGICIAN: Faf du Plessis hits one of his four sixes during his brilliant SA20 innings for Joburg Super Kings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. Picture: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

At a time when Cricket South Africa are allegedly sending e-mails asking for more credit for the success of the SA20 league, Faf du Plessis sent his own message with the bat at the Wanderers on Sunday afternoon: He clearly still has the abs, the skills and the mental strength of old as he spearheaded the Joburg Super Kings’ victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

