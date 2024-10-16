Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe granted R30k bail in R27m corruption case

Pule Mabe and his six co-accused - including his wife - face charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe appears with his co-accused at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 16 October 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has denied any wrongdoing as he and his co-accused were granted bail in their corruption case.

On Wednesday, Pule Mabe appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court alongside his wife, Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe, and business associate, Tinyiko Mahuntsi.

Also facing charges are Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department chief director Loyiso Mkwana, former department HODs Thandeka Mbassa and Matilda Gasela, and former department chief financial officer (CFO) Abdullah Mohamed Ismail.

Two companies, KG Media (trading as Enviro-Mobi) and Star Mass Direct (trading as Kariki Media Holdings), are also among the accused.

Mabe, who remains a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), voluntarily surrendered to the Hawks on Wednesday morning, along with his co-accused, ahead of their first court appearance.

They face charges of corruption, fraud, and theft in connection with a R27 million tender awarded to Mabe’s company, Enviro-Mobi, by the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department in 2017.

The tender was aimed at supplying 200 three-wheeler vehicles intended for use by 59 waste pickers employed by the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

Pule Mabe and his wife denied corruption charges

After the media received permission to film and record the proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that the state would not oppose bail for any of the accused.

Later, Mabe’s wife strongly denied the allegations against her, stating in her affidavit that she believes she will be found not guilty at trial.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. I have never been employed by any of the entities involved nor have I participated directly or indirectly in the affairs of any of the entities save for my marriage with Mr Mabe,” her affidavit said.

Mmatlhekelo stated that she can pay R20 000 for her release on bail.

Meanwhile, Mabe confirmed his resignation as the director of Enviro-Mobi.

The former ANC spokesperson maintained his innocence, asserting that his company successfully delivered the 200 tuk-tuks, or karikis, to the provincial department.

His lawyer presented images of the vehicle handover as evidence to the court.

“I am perplexed that it is alleged that no delivery took place while the government went further to gazette the project,” Mabe’s affidavit reads.

“I accept that the charges against me are serious, but I deny that I am guilty of any charges or I committed any of the acts in the charge sheet.”

Earning R25 000 a month with no other sources of income, Mabe indicated that he has R20 000 readily available for bail if the court grants it.

Pule Mabe corruption case: Accused granted bail

Senior state advocate William Nonyana read the statement from investigating officer Captain Moses Lesiba Mogano, which indicated that Enviro-Mobi lacked the necessary expertise when it was awarded the tender.

Nonyana informed the court that Mkwana and Ismail allegedly recommended a payment of over R16 million, despite no services being rendered by Mabe’s company.

Additionally, Mkwana purportedly recommended another payment of R9 million.

Payments were made to Enviro-Mobi, and the funds were subsequently transferred to the bank accounts of Mabe, his wife, Mahuntsi, and their family members.

The advocate confirmed that only four of the 196 tuk-tuks were delivered to the department, with a total value of R511 860 for these vehicles.

“Most of these vehicles had mechanical difficulties,” he said.

Nonyana stated that although Mabe resigned as the director of Enviro-Mobi, he still controlled the company’s bank account.

It is alleged that Mabe authorised the majority of the payments made by his company between 2017 and 2020.

The magistrate granted all the accused R30 000 bail, with conditions. The case was postponed to 25 March 2025.

SIU investigation

An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed that the tender had been awarded irregularly to Enviro-Mobi.

According to the Hawks, the contract agreement between the department and Enviro-Mobi specified that the department could consider payments only if 50% of the work had been completed, and that no upfront payments were allowed to be made to the company.

The SIU investigation also revealed that the company later sent a letter of demand to the provincial department, requesting an additional payment of over R9 million for “safekeeping, storage, and ancillary services” of the fleet of karikis.

Moreover, Enviro-Mobi allegedly did not disclose its connections to Mabe, who is the seventh accused in the case, during the tender bidding process.

