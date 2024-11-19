SA–Dutch event reflects on 1990 Malibongwe Conference highlighting shared history

'One of the most poignant examples of our shared history of solidarity is the Malibongwe Conference, held in the Netherlands in 1990'

From Left to right: Freedom Park CEO Dr Jane Mufamadi,Brigitte Mabandla and the Ambassador Joanne Doornewaard. Picture: Supplied (Lonwabo Zimela)

In her keynote address at the Beyond Borders event, Brigitte Mabandla reflected on the 1990 Malibongwe Conference held in the Netherlands as an example of the shared history between South Africa and the Netherlands.

“One of the most poignant examples of our shared history of solidarity is the Malibongwe Conference, held in the Netherlands in 1990,” said Mabandla.

Mabandla was speaking at Freedom Park in Tshwane where the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands hosted the Beyond Borders event to highlight Dutch contribution to international solidarity in the anti-apartheid movement.

The gathering celebrated 30 years of South African democracy and highlighted the Dutch contribution to international solidarity in the anti-apartheid movement.

Mabandla, who is an ANC veteran who has served in various capacities said the Malibongwe Conference is one of the most poignant examples of the shared history of solidarity between the two countries.

The Malibongwe Conference

The conference was organised and hosted by the women’s section of the ANC and the Dutch Anti-Apartheid Movement which was a collection of organisations and campaigns that protested against the South African government and apartheid policies.

It was held in January 1990 between the 8 and 19 of that month.

“The pre-conference documentation from the organisers stressed the need for the conference in terms of current discussions about the position of women in society and their participation in the struggle for national liberation in South Africa,” wrote founding president of the Union of Democratic University Staff Associations, Mala Singh.

In her honours project professor Thuto Seabe Thipe said the conference “succeeded in bringing together women activists based within South Africa, those in exile, and those from different countries to debate the status of women in South Africa’s future.”

Mabalanda said the voices of women at the Malibongwe Conference were not only heard, but they also had a lasting impact.

“Their contributions were instrumental in shaping key gender equity policies during South Africa’s constitutional negotiations. The discussions held at this conference, I believe, played a significant role in fostering the inclusive policies that are now enshrined in our Constitution.”

Dutch and Mzansi ties

Attendees at the Beyond Borders event had the opportunity to watch video tributes to six Dutch anti-apartheid activists, now memorialised on Freedom Park’s Wall of Names.

Through personal anecdotes, the videos paid homage to these activists’ contributions to South Africa’s liberation struggle.

“Beyond Borders celebrated not only a shared history but also a shared commitment to values that transcend borders,” averred Ambassador Joanne Doornewaard.

“The spirit of solidarity that helped drive South Africa’s democratic journey continues to inspire and unite us today.”

Beyond Borders was held in partnership with the South African History Archive (SAaha), the International Institute of Social History (IISH), and Freedom Park, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

There was a performance by Yamoria, a spoken word duo whose commissioned poem, titled Unclenched Fists centred around solidarity and freedom, resonated deeply with the audience.

The poem was published in a booklet, with a cover design by Vix & Zhi, both of which were facilitated by Hear My Voice.

The University of Pretoria Youth Choir Choral provided sonic contributions which enhanced the event’s reflective and celebratory atmosphere.

