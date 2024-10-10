Gauteng residents warned to brace for scorching heatwave

The mercury is expected to hit high temperatures in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for the first heatwave of the season, expected to hit the province from Friday.

The country has been fluctuating between hot and cold weather conditions as winter fades away.

According to the regional weather service, Gauteng Weather, which shared the details on X, temperatures are once again expected to reach the high thirties.

“Breaking: first heatwave of the new season possible in Gauteng from Friday!”

Heatwave

The mercury is expected to rise into the high thirties in some areas. In Johannesburg, temperatures are forecast to start at a minimum of 12°C, reaching a high of 34°C on Saturday.

Pretoria is also expected to experience scorching temperatures, starting at a minimum of 15°C and reaching a high of 37°C on Sunday.

In Vereeniging, temperatures are expected to begin at a minimum of 13°C and peak at 35°C.

Precautions

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to exercise extreme caution during scorching weather conditions.

“Extremely hot temperatures expected from Friday in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, drink lots of water, try and avoid direct sunlight especially between 11am and 3pm in the afternoon.

“Those who are working directly in sunlight, take regular breaks and drinks lots of water,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said exposure to extremely hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heat cramps, which might lead to heat stroke.

Scorching temperatures

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has also issued an advisory of a heatwave in other parts of the country with persistently high temperatures expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of Eastern Cape from Thursday until Sunday.

“Over Gauteng, in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West Province, eastern parts of Northern Cape and north- western parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Friday, persisting until at least Sunday,” SAWS said.

SAWS also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and north-eastern parts of Northern Cape as well as the south-western parts of Eastern Cape and north-eastern parts of Western Cape.

