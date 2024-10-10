Over 70 West Rand matriculants hospitalised after suspected poisoning at camp

More than 70 matric pupils from three schools were hospitalised after suspected poisoning at a matric camp in Fochville, Gauteng. Most are in stable condition.

Over 70 matriculants from different schools in the West Rand area of Gauteng are in stable condition after a suspected poisoning incident at a school camp.

The incident was reported on Thursday and has affected 74 female pupils from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School who were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said the pupils, aged between 17 and 20 years old, reported to the Fochville Clinic (42 learners) and Kokosi Clinic (32 learners) at around 9:00 am with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

74 female pupil’s hospitalised

“Upon assessment, all affected learners were referred to Carletonville District Hospital for further medical evaluation. One learner was taken to a private facility while 73 went to the hospital,” the department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said on Thursday afternoon.

“Our healthcare teams are closely monitoring the situation. Fortunately, the learners are mostly in a stable condition.”

This latest suspected food poisoning incident comes after the recent tragedy in Naledi, Soweto, where four young children died due to suspected food poisoning. The five children allegedly consumed chips from a spaza shop on Sunday.

The GDoH and Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that Katlego Oliphant, a Grade 1 boy learner from Karabo Primary School, is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the boy is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Soweto food poisoning victim still hospitalised

“We continue to hold him in our thoughts and prayers as he fights for his recovery. The GDE will continue to monitor the condition of the learner in ICU and provide necessary updates as they become available,” Mabona said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the health department said it is concerned about these repeated alleged food poisoning incidents and is working with relevant authorities to raise more awareness in communities.

“We remind the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable and non-perishable food items. It is important that food is cooked thoroughly, stored at the correct temperature, and consumed within safe time frames,” Modiba said.

“The washing of hands before handling food and after using the bathroom to avoid cross-contamination is equally important.”

Health department advice

The department also advised people to consider alternative methods other than pesticides and insecticides to make their properties and gardens unattractive to pests.

“Where pesticides and insecticides are used, it is important to follow the safety instructions and seek urgent medical attention if you suspect poisoning.”

The City of Johannesburg blamed a lack of resources for the slow pace of monitoring and enforcing compliance in spaza shops that may lead to poisonings.

“Some foreign-owned stores have shown reluctance to comply with regulations. We also have insufficient resources and capacity to effectively monitor and enforce compliance,” Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said.

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana