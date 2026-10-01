‘Sky must not have died in vain’: Ian Cameron gives update on service dog’s injuries

Cameron said the post-mortem report confirmed several fractures to both front leg.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, has provided feedback on SA Police Service dog Sky’s final pathology report.

He claimed the report showed that the female Belgian Shepard arson-detection dog was found alive but unresponsive and in shock, in a blood-filled cage and with several fractures to both front legs.

This has raised serious concerns over the treatment of police dogs at the South African Police Service (Saps).

“Sky suffered catastrophic injuries and extreme pain during a prolonged, physically traumatic struggle,” Cameron said.

The several fractures reportedly included an open fracture where the bone protruded through the skin. The fracture-related wounds were estimated to have been approximately 12 to 16 hours old.

Fatal wounds

The post-mortem also confirmed extensive wounds, bruising, and damage to her muscles and surrounding tissue, said Cameron.

The report also noted that injuries were likely to have been imminently fatal, had she not been euthanised.

It noted severe dental wear that could not be explained by her age, also recording multiple penetrating wounds.

Self-inflicted?

Reports claim that one wound could possibly have been self-inflicted, consistent with the possibility that Sky bit her own limb to free herself.

“The report does not determine responsibility,” Cameron said. “That must be established through the investigations now underway.”

Investigations

He has submitted his evidence dossier and annexures to the necessary authorities.

“As you know, a General is leading the Saps internal investigation, due by 9 October.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) and the South African Veterinary Council are also looking into the matter.

“Sky must not have died in vain,” Cameron concluded.