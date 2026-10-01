Gauteng weather: Here’s what to expect this first October weekend

The forecast points to a marked change between Saturday and Sunday, with dry and mostly clear conditions.

Gauteng residents can expect mostly clear skies and warm conditions on Saturday before cooler, unsettled weather moves into the province on Sunday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), both Johannesburg and Pretoria are expected to record a dry Saturday, with temperatures reaching 24°C in both cities.

Gauteng weather on Saturday

Pretoria is expected to experience mostly clear conditions throughout Saturday, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 11°C to a maximum of 24°C.

The capital is forecast to have no rainfall, with a 0% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach 16°C by 8am before climbing to 24°C in the afternoon.

Johannesburg will also experience mostly clear conditions on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 24°C.

The city has a 0% chance of rain, while temperatures are expected to reach 24°C in the afternoon.

Sunday brings showers

The weather is expected to change on Sunday, with showers forecast in both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Pretoria is expected to record a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum of 22°C, with about 5mm of rain forecast and a 30% chance of rainfall.

The capital could see rain showers in the early hours before cloudy conditions develop in the afternoon.

Johannesburg is expected to be cooler, with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 19°C.

The city has a 30% chance of rain, with about 5mm expected. Rain showers are forecast in the early hours, while showers and thundershowers are expected during the afternoon.

Winds in both cities are expected to strengthen on Sunday, reaching about 18.52km/h.

Gauteng weekend outlook

The forecast points to a marked change between Saturday and Sunday, with dry and mostly clear conditions giving way to showers and cooler temperatures.

Pretoria is expected to remain warmer than Johannesburg on Sunday, with a forecast high of 22°C compared with Johannesburg’s 19°C.