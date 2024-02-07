Sona 2024: Road closures, alternative routes and public transport

Road closures are already being implemented in Cape Town ahead of Thursday's Sona with some remaining in place for another week.

With the annual presidential State of the Nation (Sona) comes road closures aplenty in the CBD area. Photo: Gallo Images/ Beeld/Jaco Marais

The Cape Town CBD will be transformed into a maze of road closures and parking headaches when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 8 February.

With the numerous road closures, motorists have been urged to plan routes accordingly.

Patience is a virtue: Sona road closures, parking, alternative routes

According to the City of Cape Town some of the road closures will be in place for another week until Thursday, 15 February to accommodate post-State of the Nation Address 2024 activities, including the Sona Debate and Ramaphosa’s Sona Reply.

Motorists, steer clear of the following …

Here’s what to know about all the road closures, parking restrictions and alternative routes.

Kevin Jacobs of the City of Cape Town said City Hall is the focal point and has been secured for Sona with security fencing and barriers around the perimeter.

“The main thing to remember as that the perimeter around City Hall is closed,” he said.

“The surrounding areas are affected by either road closures or parking restrictions. The upper freeways moving into town will be severely affected.”

An aerial view of the perimeter and road closures around the Cape Town City Hall for Thursday’s Sona. Photo: Supplied/ CoCT

Road closures: Cape Town CBD

Darling Street between Buitenkant and Tenant Street, and from 3pm until midnight on Tuesday, 3pm until midnight on Wednesday, and 6.45pm until 7.30pm on Thursday. On 13-15 February, it will also be closed from midnight.

Darling Street between Plein and Buitenkant streets will be closed from from 3pm until midnight on Wednesday, and 6am until midnight on Thursday. It will also be closed from midnight on 13-15 February.

Corporation Street between Caledon and Darling streets will be closed from Wednesday until Thursday between 5am and midnight. From 13-15 February it will be closed between 6am to 8pm.

Sona road closures: Dates and times. Image: Supplied/ CoCT

Alternative routes

Motorists have been advised to make use of alternative routes, which include:

From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Drive).

From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Boulevard) or M4 (Main Road), onto Victoria Road, right onto Christiaan Barnard Road to circle the outer CBD. Note: Tennant, De Villiers is closed; no access to Roeland Street; Annandale/Orange Street. Use lower CBD and circle. Unless it’s for local access to the residential areas. Right onto Christiaan Barnard Road to circle the outer CBD.

Outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD affecting you: Christiaan Barnard Street. FW de Klerk Blvd. Buitengracht. Buitensingel Street. Orange Street. Jutland Ave.

Parking restrictions

There will be restrictions from midnight until 11.45pm on Thursday, 8 February; as well as from Tuesday, 13 February until Thursday, 15 February in the following areas:

Grand Parade, Cape Town

Roeland Street: Outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (building next to Nieumeester parking)

Plein Street: Between Roeland and Darling streets

Spin Street: Between Parliament and Plein streets

Commercial Street: Between Buitenkant and Plein streets

Parade Street: Between Caledon and Longmarket streets

Corporation Street: Between Longmarket and Caledon streets

Caledon Street: Between Corporation and Parade streets

Public transport

The MyCiTi and Golden Arrow Bus Service operations will also be affected by the Sona road closures.

MyCiti:

Image: Supplied/ CoCT

Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Bus Service operations will be affected as follows:

The Golden Acre bus terminus will operate as normal on Thursday, 8 February. In the event of the gathering on the Grand Parade becoming disruptive to traffic, then buses will exit via Strand Street.

bus terminus will operate as normal on Thursday, 8 February. In the event of the gathering on the Grand Parade becoming disruptive to traffic, then buses will exit via Strand Street. Bus operations from the terminus will proceed via Lower Plein Street to Strand Street.

will proceed via Lower Plein Street to Strand Street. Incoming buses will divert via Russell Street to Strand Street to the terminus.

