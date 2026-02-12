Sona 2026: This is how much it costs and these former presidents will be attending

Parliament on Wednesday said says it is fully prepared for the 2026 Sona.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa puts the final touches to his ninth State of the Nation Address (Sona), former president Jacob Zuma will be among the guests listening to his much-anticipated address.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his ninth Sona in Cape Town on Thursday.

Former presidents

Parliament on Wednesday said it is fully prepared for the 2026 Sona, with close to 500 Members of Parliament, representatives of local government and invited guests expected to attend.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza announced that two former presidents will be in attendance.

Didiza revealed that former Presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma have confirmed their attendance, while an apology has been received from former President Thabo Mbeki.

“Some elements should remain a surprise, particularly regarding attendance at Sona. We invited all former Presidents, but responses are not always received in time, and some may change their minds at the last minute,” Didiza said.

Sona

Parliament said the 2026 Sona is costing millions.

“Ms Didiza confirmed that the budget for the 2026 Sona is approximately R7 million. The Secretary to Parliament, Mr Xolile George, noted that a significant portion of the budget has been allocated to the ICT infrastructure required to manage an event of such scale and logistical complexity.”

Didiza added that Parliament hopes this will be the final occasion on which Sona is hosted at City Hall, although this remains uncertain due to the unpredictability surrounding the hosting of state functions.

“This year, 2026, also marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s Constitution, adopted in 1996. This milestone invites reflection on our democratic journey and a renewed commitment to the constitutional values of dignity, equality, freedom and accountability that continue to guide our work as a democratic legislature,” Didiza said.

“Sona 2026 is more than a ceremonial occasion. It reaffirms Parliament’s constitutional mandate to hold the executive to account, to legislate in the public interest, to facilitate meaningful public participation, and to serve as a platform for national dialogue.”

All set

Didiza emphasised that Parliament is operationally ready and institutionally focused on ensuring that Sona sets the tone for a year of intensified oversight and responsive service delivery.

The Sona debate the following week will take place at the recently handed-over Nieuwmeester Dome on 16 and 17 February.

Didiza also announced that Parliament will host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, an event that reinforces South Africa’s role in global parliamentary diplomacy and international democratic dialogue.

