Bridging continents: SA, Germany strengthen bonds amid global challenges

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

Dr Naledi Pandor on Tuesday hosted the German Minister of Foreign Affairs for the 11th Meeting of South Africa-Germany Bi-National Commission.

This meeting served as the primary mechanism to foster a “substantial relationship” between Germany and South Africa.

Discussions pertaining to geopolitical issues affecting Africa and Europa were on the agenda, including multilateral issues such as SA’s chairperson of BRICS.

SA-Germany Commission

Addressing the German delegation and other dignitaries on Tuesday, Dr Pandor said South Africa’s relationship with Germany “is one of the most important and most strategic” partnerships.

To emphasise, Pandor said South Africa is Germany’s largest trading partner on the continent, and the third largest source of tourists visiting the country.

“Your country is a major investor in South Africa and an important development partner,” said Dr Pandor.

She highlighted the importance of reforming the United Nations since South Africa and Germany “share many common values on matters of peace and security”.

Addressing Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s minister of foreign affairs, Dr Pandor expressed regret at not having sufficient time to introduce Baerbock to the ‘Women, Peace and Security’ (WPS) projects.

She said: “I remain very interested, however, to have a discussion on WPS and to find ways in which South Africa and Germany could cooperate to improve the lives of women in places such as Afghanistan and Palestine”.

WATCH: SA–Germany 11th Commission

#GermanyInSA🇿🇦🇩🇪 | Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor is today, 27 June 2023, hosting the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ms Annalena Baerbock for the 11th Meeting of South Africa–Germany Bi-National Commission. pic.twitter.com/g30j7VFYGv— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) June 27, 2023

Pandor said the world changed since the 10th Bi-National Commission, which was held back in march 2020.

Impact of challenges on Africa

Both countries face different but “equally serious global challenges”, such as the war in Ukraine and its subsequent global ramifications.

“Just one example of the impact of the war on Africa, was the increased cost of grain, fertiliser and fuel.”

During President Ramaphosa’s visit to Russia earlier this month, he urged both Ukraine and Russia to de-escalate the conflict and respect international principles.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safe movement of grains across the Black Sea.

READ: African concerns mount as West pours aid into Ukraine

Challenges and opportunities

Dr Pandor concluded by saying South Africa faces various challenges, “but these challenges also bring great opportunities”.

She cited the country’s electricity crisis, borne from South Africa’s aging coal-fired power stations and lack of maintenance to infrastructure.

That said, the development of alternative and renewable energy sources “have grown exponentially in South Africa”.

She said government will publish its electric vehicle strategy in due course and expressed her hope that German automotive manufacturers will join South Africa in the production of electric vehicles.