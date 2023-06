Members of Blind SA and other organisations marched to the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) to demand the ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for the blind or visually impaired. ALSO READ: At last, the blind can ‘feel’ animals Yesterday, Section27 and Blind SA handed over a memorandum to the departments of trade, industry and competition; women, youth and persons with disabilities; justice and constitutional development; Dirco and the presidency. 14 organisations Section27 spokesperson Pearl Nicodemus said the memorandum was endorsed by 14 organisations. “The 27th June marked the 10th anniversary of the...

Yesterday, Section27 and Blind SA handed over a memorandum to the departments of trade, industry and competition; women, youth and persons with disabilities; justice and constitutional development; Dirco and the presidency.

Section27 spokesperson Pearl Nicodemus said the memorandum was endorsed by 14 organisations.

“The 27th June marked the 10th anniversary of the Wipo Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for the blind or visually impaired. Unfortunately, South Africa has not yet ratified this treaty, which would allow the blind or visually impaired to access millions of books in accessible formats from around the world,” she said.

Nicodemus said the government has repeatedly claimed it cannot ratify it until the Copyright Act has been amended to include exceptions for persons who are blind or visually impaired that align with the treaty.

“In September last year, the Constitutional Court ordered parliament to fix the Copyright Act within two years and in the meantime, ordered that exceptions to copyright for the blind or visually impaired be read into the Act. This reading-in now fixes the legislation and provides the legal framework that allows the state to ratify the Marrakesh Treaty immediately,” she said.

Discrimination against blind people

One of the participants, Taboo Lehasa, said he supported the march because it was important for the blind to access reading material and books.

“Without a treaty being signed, they won’t have access to books. For me, the most important thing was getting more books published in Braille and other accessing formats,” he said.

Lehasa said blind people were the most discriminated against in the workforce.

“Blind people are not being employed. They may submit CVs but they never get any feedback. The department of labour’s employment portal was also not for the blind,” he said.