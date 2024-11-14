R1.2 billion needed to refurbish Sun City prison

The Department of Correctional Services says Johannesburg Prison needs over a billion to refurbish and that the tender deadline was missed.

The infrastructure at Johannesburg’s Sun City prison is in dire need of an overhaul, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says.

The prison’s population well exceeds the official capacity, with the strain becoming evident in the basic plumbing system.

A written response to a parliamentary question has shown that R1.2 billion is needed to give the prison a simple refurbishment.

Prison maintenance mirrors city

ActionSA Member of Parliament (MP) Dereleen James conducted an oversight visit to the prison in October before submitting her questions to the department.

James said the health conditions that the prisoners are subjected to were “shocking and hazardous”.

She relayed how her team witnessed how the prison’s basement kitchen where food is prepared for prisoners had been flooded due to collapsing plumbing.

The facility is forced to mechanically pump the water out of flooded areas and manually clear sludge from the pipes.

“The situation is dire enough to threaten the structural integrity of the prison itself,” stated James.

“While South Africa itself is in the midst of severe austerity measures, the government’s failure to perform routine basic maintenance has spiralled into a crisis of epic proportions.” The MP added.

R1.2 billion estimate

As per the most parliamentary report on the matter, Johannesburg Prison had a capacity for its male wings of 4,232, while the female prison had a capacity of 605.

However, the prison housed 8,429 in the male wings and 751 in the female section.

In the previous financial year, the DCS had the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) assess the facility.

Considering plaster, paint, plumbing, electrical systems, tiling, fire safety and overall structural health of the facility, the DBSA’s estimated construction costs came to R990 million.

Value Added Tax and ‘fees’ pushed the cost up by R235 million, leading James to question the ‘fees’.

“This situation exemplifies the gross mismanagement and negligence that lead to exponentially higher repair costs and dangerous conditions,” she said.

‘Band-aid solution’

The plan submitted has not yet been approved but the refurbishment is expected to be done in phases per section, taking between 21 and 24 months per section.

However, the deadline for the tender to be advertised was October 2024 but that has been missed, with the DCS stating that “no realistic timelines can be provided”.

To solve the flooding, DCS said they will intensify the regularity with which they pump the stagnant water out and clean the pipes

“[That] is a band-aid solution that leaves both staff and inmates at continuous risk.

“ActionSA will be urgently writing to the minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to demand immediate action to safeguard the wellbeing of prison staff and the infrastructure they oversee,” concluded James.

