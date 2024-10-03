Inmates prepared for NSC exams, says Correctional Services

Education expert notes that qualifications earned during incarceration may be viewed differently by employers.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Thursday confirmed that correctional services schools are prepared to take the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

“A total of 173 inmates will sit for these exams, marking an important step in their pursuit of a Senior Certificate,” the department said.

The exams will begin on 21 October and run until 27 November.

The DCS said it was confident in its preparedness, thanks to completed academic syllabi and assessments throughout the year.

It said teachers from the department’s 18 schools made efforts to ensure all candidates were thoroughly prepared.

“The department ensured that all required textbooks and stationery were delivered to schools on time.”

Academic achievements

The DCS has consistently produced strong results, exceeding the national pass rate.

In 2023, they achieved a 93% overall pass rate, with nine schools attaining 100%.

National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale praised educators for their dedication and hard work.

This success is attributed to the conducive learning environment and commitment to providing education and skills.

The department said introducing the Intelsat Telematics System at Johannesburg Correctional Centre provided inmates and educators with valuable study materials.

Challenges faced by ex-offenders

Despite academic achievements, ex-offenders face stigma and trust issues from employers.

Hendrick Makaneta, deputy chair of the University of Venda Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa, noted that qualifications earned during incarceration may be viewed differently by employers.

“Usually the stigma associated with incarceration tends to affect trust issues from people and employers as well are not an exception,” said Makaneta.

He highlighted the fact that ex-convicts had to wait 10 years before their criminal records could be expunged.

He said this made things worse impacting their education’s perceived worth.

Additionally, Makaneta said a degree or matric certificate alone may not guarantee employment, and criminal records can hinder job prospects.

The Importance of relevant skills

Makaneta emphasised that relevant degrees and skills are crucial in the job market.

With the Fourth Industrial Revolution rendering some degrees obsolete, competition for jobs remains high.

Employers often require police clearance, making it challenging for ex-offenders to secure employment, even with distinctions.

However, employability depends on various other factors.

“In most cases even if the ex-offender has passed all his modules with distinctions, employers may still settle for someone without distinctions if that person has not been to jail. This is something that the government should work harder to address because we may lose talented and capable workers due to the criminal record,” he said.

Rehabilitation

A degree can be a valuable asset in rehabilitation, demonstrating an individual’s willingness to overcome past conduct.

“It shows that we have someone who is willing to overcome criminal conduct and is now ready to rejoin society.

“Compared to ex-offenders who go out of prison without a degree, the ones with degrees stand a chance when it comes to employability,” said Makaneta.

The DCS said it remained committed to providing growth and development opportunities, believing in the transformative power of education.

Thobakgale encouraged inmates to seize this opportunity for personal growth, stating, “Education not only empowers offenders with knowledge but also offers them a path to a new life.”

