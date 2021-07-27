Eric Naki
27 Jul 2021
ANC and its ‘microwave’ leaders are the problem, not Indians or Zulus

If the ANC had dismantled the Apartheid setup which used ethnicity to divide and rule, South Africa wouldn't be in this mess, says Xolani Dube.

A picture taken on July 23, 2021 shows members of the African National Congress (ANC) protest at the Phoenix Police station in Phoenix, north of Durban to demand the police investigate the killing of over 20 Black South African allegedly at the hands of vigilante groups and those responsible for the killings be arrested. - Armed community members and vigilante groups have stepped in to tackle unrest in South Africa, taking matters into their own hands and sometimes stoking violence as security forces struggle to restore order. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
The ANC should shoulder the blame for ethnic tensions that often erupt in KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere in South Africa because it had failed to dismantle the apartheid setup that used ethnicity as a basis for human identity and economic progression. KZN-based political analyst Xolani Dube said instead of breaking up apartheid, the ANC had embraced its structures post 1994 by letting people live in racially exclusive areas. Yesterday, Ramaphosa said much of the narrative around the events in Phoenix during the recent riots had been dominated by attempts to turn one race against another. “It has been stoked by anonymous...

