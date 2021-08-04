SA needs Codesa-style economic model – Meyer

Meyer, who addressed the PSG Think Big Series webinars yesterday, said role players in the gathering should include business, government, labour, civil society and political leaders, among others.
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 28 August 2008: Former ANC (African National Congress) chief negotiator, Cyril Ramaphosa and former National Party and government chief negotiator Roelf Meyer at the Action Far Safe South Africa, held at Vodaworld in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa on 28 August 2008. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Loanna Hoffman)