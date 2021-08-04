Covid relief grant applications to open on Friday – here’s how to apply

Siyanda Ndlovu

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant applications will be opened from Friday 6 August, according to an announcement on Wednesday by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Zulu announced the news during a media briefing where she unpacked several Covid-19 social relief measures. She said the first grant payment will be made in the last week of August.

Covid-19 relief grant: What you need to know

Who is eligible for the grant?

Zulu said that the following people will be eligible for the Social Relief of Distress Grant, which consists of R350 per month and is payable for the period indicated therein to a person who is:

a South African Citizen, Permanent Resident, or Refugee registered on the Home Affairs database, and persons who are holders of special permits under the Special Angolan Dispensation, the Lesotho Exemption Permit dispensation, and the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Dispensation, and asylum seekers whose section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.

Currently residing within the borders of the Republic of South Africa.

above the age of 18 and below the age of 60.

unemployed.

not receiving any social grant in respect of himself or herself.

not receiving an unemployment insurance benefit and does not qualify to receive an unemployment insurance benefit.

not receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and other financial aid.

not receiving any other government COVID-19 response support.

not a resident in a government funded or subsidised institution.

Zulu also said that caregivers who are not receiving any grant on their own behalf will also be eligible to apply for the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.

She said that all those who had previously applied must re-apply, in order to enable the department to assess their eligibility as has been done every month during the previous period.

“All applications will be treated as new applications every month,” said Zulu. “However, each applicant needs to only apply once, thereafter the application will be considered monthly.

“I wish to encourage all those who are eligible, including those who benefitted before and are still in need to apply as from the 6 August 2021 onwards.”

How to apply for SRD relief grant?

Firstly, through the website at https://srd.sassa.gov.za;

Through our WhatsApp line on 082 046 8553;



She said that additional application channels will be added shortly and announcements will be made in due course and warned applicants against submitting multiple applications

“It is not necessary to submit multiple applications. Confirmation will be received as soon as the application has been successfully submitted. For all other queries, applicants may contact our call centre on 0800 60 10 11 or email grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za.”

Zulu said that the systems have been improved to respond more rapidly and with agility.

“We look forward to rendering the support to our clients and ensuring that they have the best customer experience through our user-friendly services,” said Zulu.

Outstanding payments

Zulu said that a total of 571,724 grants which have been approved remain uncollected from the post office.

She said that those who have not collected their grants have until the end of August to do so.

“I urge all applicants who have not received or claimed their grants to urgently contact SASSA, as they will only have until 31 August 2021 to make enquiries in respect of the previous grant from May 2020 to April 2021,” said Zulu.

“I also wish to urge those who have not withdrawn their payments to do so before 31 August 2021. After 31 August we will not be able to consider any enquiries relating to the previous grant.”