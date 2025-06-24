Food parcel funding cuts: Social Development deny wanting to centralise distribution

Funding for food parcel distribution has been cut to non-profit organisations servicing impoverished HIV/ Aids patients.

Concerns have been raised about the distribution of food parcels being taken out of the hands of regional food banks and non-profit organisations (NPOs).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng recently flagged a meeting held by officials to discuss changes to the way food parcels were distributed.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) denied wanting to centralise food parcel distribution, but did confirm there had been a change affecting organisations serving HIV/ Aids patients.

Unintended consequences

The DA stated that it rejects any plan to centralise food bank operations, citing a meeting held at the end of May to discuss restructuring the functions of 288 NPOs and five regional food banks.

“The department said that they are planning to implement the centralised food bank immediately. I asked for the address of this food bank, and I’m still waiting for a response,” DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe relayed to The Citizen on Monday.

“The MEC and her team discussed this at a committee meeting when presenting quarter four results in Heidelberg at one of the GDSD facilities on 29 May,” explained Nt’sekhe.

The DA had earlier warned that centralisation could inadvertently increase DSD’s distribution costs, disrupt the businesses of local suppliers and fail to meet the needs of the vulnerable.

“Centralising food distribution undermines the empowerment of local suppliers and businesses, which could stimulate the economy and create jobs,” stated Nt’sekhe.

“This decision raises serious concerns as the GDSD lacks the capacity to distribute food centrally,” the shadow MEC stated.

No funding for NPOs to buy food parcels

GDSD spokesperson Motsamai Motlhaolwa said that the centralisation talk was not true, and that food distribution centres would be funded throughout the 2025-26 financial year.

The department stated on Monday that reduced budget allocations had forced a restructuring of operations.

“There has been a change in modality for the Home and Community Based Care organisations (HCBC) within the HIV and AIDS programme, where funding was cut, impacting food distribution through HCBC.

“The department suffered budget cuts within the HCBC programme and had to review service delivery modalities to accommodate shortfalls,” Motlhaolwa told The Citizen.

Motlhaolwa clarified that the distribution of food through NPOs running HCBC programmes would be transferred to the food bank system, which was still run by NPOs.

“It was resolved that HCBC organisations will not be provided with an allocation to procure food parcels. However, they would still be able to provide food parcels to their beneficiaries through food distribution centres.”

Meds on an empty stomach

Food parcels distributed by NPOs to impoverished communities are the final safety net for food security and are vital for HIV/ AIDS patients.

Several NPOs have already suffered budget cuts after the department ran a compliance clampdown earlier in the year. South Africa also lost more than US$400 million (R7 billion) in HIV/ Aids-related foreign aid in February.

Founder and Director of Vhathu Vhothe Abuse Centre Sibongile Nkosi deals with domestic and gender-based violence victims and assists patients with anti-retroviral treatment.

Nkosi explained that they would deliver food parcels to poverty-stricken HIV/ Aids patients to ensure they were not taking their medication on an empty stomach.

She explained that a lack of funding would worsen their already dire situation and add to the number of NPOs that have been forced to shut down in recent months.

“The worst is turning to someone who you can see is hungry, and there’s nothing we can do. It’s painful,” said Nkosi.

“There should be other measures in place before cutting the budget, because our beneficiaries are suffering because of this.”

NPOs deliver ‘on time’

Moses Mahlangu, Director of North Gauteng Mental Health Society (NGMHS), said no information on the changes had been sent from the national or provincial DSD.

“Communication is very important, so that is our main problem. If that message is delivered late, our clients are currently expecting food parcels, and they come here every day,” he explained, admitting that power had been cut at the Pretoria-based NPO due to a lack of funds.

Mahlangu received partial funding at the beginning of the financial quarter, but has received no assurance from GDSD on the remaining funding, and he fears for the payment of staff salaries due this week.

“They are not giving us straight answers. We don’t know what the holdup is with regard to the subsidies.”

NGMHS also distribute food to HIV/ Aids patients, and he urged the department to reconsider, or at least identify NPOs with a proven track record.

“We know, we deliver food parcels on time. We have been doing this for many years without any problems,” said Mahlangu.

NOW READ: Over 8 000 SA healthcare jobs lost – and more could follow – after US Pepfar aid cuts