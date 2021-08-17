Daily news update: Deadly bus crash, Marikana ‘politicised’, Mangaung gets a new mayor

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

A fatal bus crash along the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of at least 28 people.

The crash took place at Kei Cuttings late on Monday afternoon.

Among the dead is the driver of the bus, who allegedly lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the winding road’s guardrails and overturning.

The crash took place at Kei Cuttings late on Monday afternoon. 28 passengers are feared dead. Photo: Twitter/@TrafficRTMC

ANC councillor Mxolisi Siyonzana has been elected as the new executive mayor of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.

Siyonzana, a known ally of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, was elected during a special council seating on Monday morning.

There were 88 councillors present in council during the vote, and 87 of them voted.

Siyonzana received 57 votes while the DA’s Mangaung caucus leader, Hardie Viviers, received 25 votes. There were five spoiled ballots.

President elect Hakainde Hichilema wipes his face as he gives a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka, on August 16, 2021. – Zambian business tycoon and veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema scored a landslide victory on August 16, 2021 in bitterly-contested presidential elections. (Photo by Patrick Meinhardt / AFP)

Zambian business tycoon and veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema scored a landslide victory on Monday in bitterly-contested presidential elections.

After a campaign dominated by the country’s economic woes and marked by sporadic violence, Hichilema garnered 2,810,757 votes against 1,814,201 for President Edgar Lungu, according to nearly final results.

Lungu conceded defeat, saying he congratulated “my brother… Hichilema for becoming the seventh republican president.”

Steve Hofmeyr. Image: YouTube

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr, 56, has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Facebook on Friday evening, saying: “Sorry, everyone. I wanted to test and test until it was negative, but I am positive.”

Earlier on Friday, Hofmeyr posted that he was not feeling well and that he was isolating as if he had the virus while overdosing on bronchitis medication.

Citizens queue at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on 19 July 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Business for South Africa (B4SA) has announced that all private-sector vaccination sites across South Africa are now accepting walk-ins from anyone who is eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

B4SA indicated that this included those 35 years of age and above, regardless of whether they have medical aid or not.

The late Msizi Nkosi. Picture: Facebook

The family of former Ukhozi FM producer Msizi Nkosi has released a statement on social media announcing that the producer passed away over the weekend due to a fatal car accident.

“It is with great sadness to inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved and admired brother, friend and colleague, Mr Msizi Edgar Nkosi,” said the statement.

AMCU members commemorate Lomnin employees who were massacred by police in 2012 at Marikana koppie, 16 August 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

As the country commemorates the ninth anniversary of the Marikana massacre, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on people to stop politicising the massacre and focus on assisting all victims to find closure.

The NUM called on the government to speed up the process of equally compensating all the victims of the massacre.