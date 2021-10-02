‘Shame on you’: Anti-vax protest underway at Sea Point

Anti-vaxxers gathered at the Sea Point Pavillion promenade for a protest against the government’s vaccination rollout. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Sea Point anti-vax protest
Protest slogans
Protesters – most without wearing face masks – could be heard chanting “Shame on you, shame on you”. Some of the posters on display proclaimed:
- I say no to the experimental jab,
- Not anti vax, pro choice, pro freedom, pro humanity #Liberate SA [sic]
- We do not consent to medical tyranny,
- Keep calm and don’t experimental ‘vac’,
- It’s your choice,
- Freedom not force
- Tell the truth, stop the deception
- No vaxx passport
- If we tolerate this then our children will be next
- I am not a lab rat
- Say no to the clot shot
- Medical apartheid crime
Many of those in attendance reportedly harassed “people who are wearing masks”, while others could be heard chanting ‘my body, my choice'”.
‘Non-complaince’ campaign
The protesters said they want to intensify their non-compliance campaign. Their focus in particular is on mandatory vaccines and vaccination passports.
The protest was allegedly arranged after government announced its Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign, with the aim of encouraging South Africans to get the jab.