‘Shame on you’: Anti-vax protest underway at Sea Point

Anti-vaxxers gathered at the Sea Point Pavillion promenade for a protest against the government’s vaccination rollout. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Sea Point anti-vax protest

Protest slogans

Protesters – most without wearing face masks – could be heard chanting “Shame on you, shame on you”. Some of the posters on display proclaimed:

I say no to the experimental jab,

Not anti vax, pro choice, pro freedom, pro humanity #Liberate SA [sic]

We do not consent to medical tyranny,

Keep calm and don’t experimental ‘vac’,

It’s your choice,

Freedom not force

Tell the truth, stop the deception

No vaxx passport

If we tolerate this then our children will be next

I am not a lab rat

Say no to the clot shot

Medical apartheid crime

Many of those in attendance reportedly harassed “people who are wearing masks”, while others could be heard chanting ‘my body, my choice'”.

‘Non-complaince’ campaign

The protesters said they want to intensify their non-compliance campaign. Their focus in particular is on mandatory vaccines and vaccination passports.

The protest was allegedly arranged after government announced its Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign, with the aim of encouraging South Africans to get the jab.

If you’re considering driving from Sea Point to Green Point, don’t… it’s a complete mess.— Derro ???????? (@Derro_SA) October 2, 2021

Anti-vaxxers are out in full force at Sea Point promenade. They are objecting to governments rollout of vaccine passports—heavy policy presence including law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/uwhkOzyLHW— Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles_) October 2, 2021

JUST IN



Protesters gather at Sea point promenade to protest mandatory vaccines, vaccine passports and vaccine certificates.



A mix of “anti-vaxx” (as the MSM would call them) but large presence of ppl advocating for freedom of choice. pic.twitter.com/621yZxFz4G— Alternative News Network ZA (@AltNN_ZA) October 2, 2021