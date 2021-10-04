Daily news update: Chief justice shortlist, ministers donate R10K to ANC and Sundowns win

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public to submit nominations to replace outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on 11 October.

Ramaphosa defended the Chief Justice selection process, saying he followed the same protocol when appointing the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Six candidates are now vying for the position including Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, who faces a possible impeachment hearing as well as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who faces perjury charges related to the Sassa crisis of 2017.

Mkhwebane also faces impeachment by Parliament.

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said cabinet ministers will be coming to the embattled party’s aid by donating R10,000 each.

The pledge was allegedly made at a recent national executive committee meeting at Luthuli House. Deputies would contribute half of what their ministers contribute.

As reported by The Sunday Times, the contributions are “in addition to the monthly levies ministers and deputies pay the party”.

If all 27 ministers and 36 deputies contribute their respective R10,000 or R5,000, the party would make R450,000; still not enough to save the ANC.

ActionSA has threatened to take legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) after the party’s name was left out from the ballot list ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

In a statement released on Sunday, ActionSA revealed that it has written to the IEC to provide answers on the omission.

The party has given it until 10am on Monday to resolve the matter or it will “direct its legal team to pursue any legal remedy available to our party including our courts of law”.

The matter comes after the IEC presented final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng during a sign-off session on Saturday, with the country set to go to the polls on 1 November.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has confirmed that Kuli Roberts will no longer be running as a councillor candidate in another twist of one of the most surprising announcements in the political space.

On Wednesday evening, ATM’s chief of policy and strategy, Mzwanele Manyi, announced that Roberts had joined the “winning team” and would be running as a councillor candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane.

However, the ATM announced on Sunday that Roberts “had to step down” as a councillor candidate as well as a member of the party.

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday took the party’s election campaigning to Thabazimbi, Limpopo, where he said the party wants to “have a meeting with the whites”.

Malema said while South Africa is meant to belong to all who live in it, most South Africans “have nothing to show that the land belongs” to them.

He called on supporters to “do the right thing” on 1 November, in order for the EFF to gain control over municipalities in Thabazimbi.

He said once that happens, the party wants to teach while landowners “how to live with people”.

Trade union UASA penned a letter to Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan seeking answers and clarity on the liquidation application of state-owned enterprise, Denel.

According to UASA, the application has already been filed at the Pretoria Hight Court and will be heard in a week’s time, on 11 October.

The union said it was concerned that members employed by Denel have still not received their outstanding salaries since August last year.

This is despite the Labour Court ordering Denel to pay its employees

Masandawana continued their rampant form against Swallows FC, who they beat 3-0 on Sunday evening at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians continue to enjoy the view from the summit of the DStv Premiership log with 16 points on the board and still pride themselves with their defence that has now gone half-a-dozen of games without conceding a goal.