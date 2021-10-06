Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
6 Oct 2021
4:30 am
South Africa

Medics considered ‘soft prey’ by ruthless criminals

Marizka Coetzer

On Sunday, two paramedics were shot while attending to a shooting in Estcourt area, where they were attacked in the back of the ambulance.

Photo: Supplied
The South African Private Ambulance and Emergency Services Association (Sapaesa) has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to act swiftly and effectively to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the senseless killing of paramedic Phumzile Dlamini and the wounding of her colleague at the weekend. On Sunday, two paramedics were shot while attending to a shooting near Mabhanoyini in the Estcourt area, where they were attacked in the back of the ambulance. Sapaesa chief executive Oliver Wright said attacks on paramedic crews were despicable and shameful. “There is no excuse for the ongoing and horrific acts of violence that are...

