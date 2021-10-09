Marizka Coetzer
SA’s removal from UK red list a relief for tourism industry

About 123 countries around the globe are already open to South African travellers.

The removal of South Africa from the United Kingdom’s red list is a relief for the over one million that depend on the tourism industry for a livelihood as the upcoming peak season approaches. Andrew Stark, managing director of Flight Centre Travel Group, said the announcement came just in time for the inbound tourism industry, which supported the livelihoods of more than 1.5 million South Africans. “With the peak December season fast approaching, creating and safeguarding these jobs is of paramount importance,” Stark said. About 123 countries around the globe are already open to South African travellers. “The UK is...

