WATCH: Supporters to celebrate Zuma’s release with prayer and Vitamin ANC

Cheryl Kahla

Former President Jacob Zuma supporters will be gathering at the People’s Park in Durban on Thursday for a prayer meeting in his honour.

As per the Jacob Zuma Foundation, the public prayer session will be hosted to celebrate his release from prison, following the approval of his medical parole.

The foundation said, “God created the most beautiful day today.”

“The sky is blue and the sun is shining bright on the People’s Park near Moses Mabhida Stadium eThekwini. God is providing his own vitamin D”.

Watch: Zuma prayer session

We will include a link to the live stream as soon as it becomes available.

Church- and community leaders, musicians, and political parties are expected to gather at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to celebrate Zuma’s release.

Zuma hasn’t appeared in public since his parole was granted.

The foundation on Wednesday called for “last-minute donation of masks, sanitisers, water or anything” before the gathering.