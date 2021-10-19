South Africa

News | South Africa

Citizen reporter
3 minute read
19 Oct 2021
5:31 am

Daily news update: Sahpra rejects Sputnik V vaccine, EFF councillor candidate shot dead and petrol price

Citizen reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Picture: iStock

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

SA puts brakes on Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV fears

The rollout of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa has been put on hold for now.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it has decided not to approve the vaccine in its current form after research showed that vaccinated men are at risk of getting HIV.

Sahpra has been engaged in a rolling review of the data for the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine since the initial application was submitted in February.

The safety of adenovirus vaccine vectors has been the subject of several studies.

The Step trial primarily used gay men in the Americas, while the Phambili trial in South Africa used heterosexual men and women.

Covid-19 fourth wave expected to hit Gauteng between November and January

Covid-19 fourth wave expected to hit Gauteng between November and January
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @David_Makhura/Twitter.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Gauteng, health officials on Monday warned that the risk of a fourth wave remained very high amid a low uptake in vaccinations in the province.

Professor Bruce Mellado, a member of Premier David Makhura’s advisory committee on Covid-19, said the fourth wave was likely to hit Gauteng between November this year and January 2022.

Niehaus files urgent complaint with the Public Protector against ANC

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he will not be silenced. Pictures: Neil McCartney
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he will not be silenced. Pictures: Neil McCartney

Ex-African National Congress (ANC) staffer and spokesperson of the now disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) Carl Niehaus has filed an urgent complaint with the office of the Public Protector against the party for corruption.

Niehaus announced the news on Monday and said that he was not done with the party as further complimentary steps were to be announced on Wednesday.

“When we laid the criminal charges against the ANC, we indicated that we intend to take further complimentary steps and that we will also take two further steps in order to bring the matter to the attention of other government institutions,” said Niehaus.

EFF councillor candidate shot and killed in PMB

EFF councillor candidate shot and killed
EFF ward councillor candidate Michael Thulani Shangase. Picture: Twitter

An aspiring Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward councillor candidate was shot and killed in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

Michael Thulani Shangase was gunned down in the Herwood area, in Caluza, after returning from an EFF campaign meeting.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the motive for the killing was not clear and police were on the hunt for suspects.

Case against military veterans who held ministers hostage postponed

Court gavel
Picture: iStock

The Kgosi Mapuru II Correctional Centre Court in Tshwane has postponed to Tuesday, 19 October, the case against the military veterans charged with allegedly holding three government ministers hostage.

The suspects appeared in court on Monday after they were arrested last Thursday at St George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion, and charged with kidnapping.

It was widely reported that 56 people had initially been arrested, however, the National Authority Prosecuting (NPA) has suggested otherwise.

According to media reports, the NPA has clarified that a total of 53 people were nabbed, but only 52 appeared in court as one of the suspects is still in hospital.

Shock increase at the pumps expected in November

Tips to save petrol
These simple techniques can save you money at your next refuel

The Automobile Association (AA) has predicated what it calls “a catastrophic” increase in the price of all grades of fuel for November.

Commenting the first unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund on Monday (18 October), the AA said current data points to a dramatic 99 cents a litre increase in the price of petrol and an even higher R1.42 hike in the price of diesel and illumining paraffin.

It would therefore lead to 95 unleaded breaking through the R19 a litre mark for the first time at the Reef, while diesel will increase to above the R17 a litre.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Steenhuisen and EFF, Khehla Sitole's job on line, taxi violence
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Thandi Modise 'held hostage', Hawks oppose Mabuyane's application and fire at Port of Richards Bay
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Mabuyane fights back, 8 taxis set alight in Gqeberha and Lesufi vs Orania
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Murder-accused Msibi sacked, Luthuli House 'health' breach and horror KZN bus crash
6 days ago
6 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Steenhuisen and EFF, Khehla Sitole's job on line, taxi violence
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Thandi Modise 'held hostage', Hawks oppose Mabuyane's application and fire at Port of Richards Bay
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Mabuyane fights back, 8 taxis set alight in Gqeberha and Lesufi vs Orania
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Murder-accused Msibi sacked, Luthuli House 'health' breach and horror KZN bus crash
6 days ago
6 days ago