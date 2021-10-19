Marizka Coetzer
19 Oct 2021
South Africa

Criminal justice ‘falling apart’

The criminal justice system is failing South Africa as serious cases are being ignored and it is on the brink of collapse.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit hosted a conference on the decline of the criminal justice system, with advocate Gerrie Nel and Dr Llewellyn Curlewis as keynote speakers. Nel discussed various cases unresolved by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that were still dragging on years later, citing former director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’ withdrawal of the criminal matter against Nomgcobo Jiba, former deputy national director of public prosecutions. Nel said the head of the NPA, advocate Shamila Batohi, was prosecuting suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, but not Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (against whom AfriForum laid criminal charges for alleged corruption), or...

