Daily news update: Mkhwebane vs Mabuyane, Mkhize challenges SIU findings and Mandla Msibi granted bail

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is opposing Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s application which seeks to have her report reviewed and set aside.

Mkhwebane’s report came after an investigation into alleged corruption related to late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s 2018 memorial service, which implicated Mabuyane.

Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize has approached the High Court in Johannesburg to set aside the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) findings into the Digital Vibes contract.

In a founding affidavit dated 14 October, Mkhize reportedly claims had his submissions and evidence been taken into account, the SIU would have come to a different conclusion regarding his alleged involvement in the appointment of Digital Vibes, reports News24.

Mkhize further argued the SIU report ended his career as a public servant, and as a result, wants the findings and recommendations declared unlawful and unconstitutional

Picture: iStock

The Hawks, in a joint operation led by the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrested a group of suspects who allegedly tricked divorcees out of R100 million in a dating scam.

The Hawks and FBI were assisted by the United States Secret Service (USSS) and Interpol, and tracked down eight foreign nationals in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Other task forces involved in the operation include Crime Intelligence (CI), K9, National Intervention unit, Special Task Force (STF), Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), and Cape Town Metro police.

Military Veterans appearing at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional facility’s court during their bail hearing after holding cabinet ministers hostage in Irene on Friday last week, 19 October 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Pool

The Kgosi Mapuru II Correctional Centre Court in Tshwane on Tuesday granted R500 bail to 13 of the 53 arrested military veterans charged with holding three government ministers hostage.

The suspects made their first court appearance on Monday after they were arrested last Thursday at St George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion.

They were subsequently charged with kidnapping after they held Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele against their will following a meeting to address their demands.

Former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi. Picture: Supplied.

The Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday granted bail of R20,000 each to axed Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his two co-accused.

The 45-year-old and his two co-accused – Anele Sonke Mnisi, 26, and Njabulo Mkhonto, 28 – are facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

This is in connection with a shooting incident where two ANC members, Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi, were shot and killed and another party member was injured in Mbombela on 22 August 2021.

General view outside court where ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on November 13, 2020 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frikkie Kapp

The corruption case of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday was postponed to 3 November 2021 for a pre-trial hearing.

Magashule and his 15 co-accused appeared briefly at the Bloemfontein High Court, but the case was postponed to allow lawyers for some of the accused to consult with their clients.

Magashule and the co-accused, 10 individuals and five companies, face over 70 charges including theft, corruption and money laundering in connection with a R255 million asbestos roof eradication tender.