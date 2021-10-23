South Africa

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
23 Oct 2021
8:54 am

Two Harmony Gold miners die at Kusasalethu mine

Citizen Reporter

Harmony Gold said the deaths were due to a 'seismic event', which resulted in 'a fall of ground'. 

Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine, located near Carletonville in Gauteng. Photo: Harmony Gold

Two miners working in Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine lost their lives to fatal injuries early on Thursday morning. 

According to a statement issued by the mining company on Friday, the incident was due to a “seismic event”, which resulted in “a fall of ground”. 

“The board, executives and management of Harmony are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. 

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and colleagues of our deceased colleagues,” Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp said. 

After the accident, relevant authorities and stakeholders were informed. Mining activity was immediately stopped, and safety shifts were enforced across the mine. 

A formal investigation at the Kusasalethu mine, located near Carletonville in Gauteng, will also be taking place, the company said. 

The Kusasalethu mine is Harmony Gold’s deepest mine, with mining activity conducted as deep as 3,388 metres. Close to 5,000 people are employed at the mine.  

In August 2017, at least two miners died after a seismic event trapped five of them underground at the same mine. 

The miners were 3,100 metres below the surface when the ground caved in. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

