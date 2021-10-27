Decuplet livestream and updates: Tembisa 10 questions finally answered

Citizen Reporter

The truth about the Decuplet saga – also known as the Tembisa 10 – will supposedly be revealed today during Independent Media’s press briefing.

The briefing can be viewed in full below, once the event starts at 11:00. Alternatively, we’ll share the key points in real-time as well.

Gosiame Sithole and the fabled ten babies have kept South Africa at the edge of our collective seat for weeks. What was meant to be a feel-good story soon took a turn for the worse.

Decuplet briefing: Live updates

From fake news allegations to questions Piet Rampedi’s journalistic integrity, it was a scene to behold. Now, according to IOL, all will be revealed.

Despite Independent Media’s reputation at stake, Rampedi stands by his story to this day.

The agency’s editor, the Press Ombudsman, and an independent external investigation chaired by Advocate Michael Donen carried out an extensive investigation.

Their findings? Well… Independent Media says:

“What they have discovered is nothing short of explosive”.

On Wednesday 27th October, a press conference will be held at Newspaper House in Cape Town.

Watch live: Decuplet saga unfolds

“Pregnant or not? Decuplets or not? Government cover-up or not?” – Independent Media

Follow the live media conference here.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Gauteng provincial government opted to go the legal route against the Independent Media Group and Rampedi for the “Tembisa 10” saga.

Rampedi’s story captured local and international attention with the claim that Sithole had given birth in what would have been a new world record.

The Gauteng government has maintained its stance that there has never been any record of the delivery of decuplets at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, as claimed, or any other facility in the province.

Additional reporting by Charles Cilliers