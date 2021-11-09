Asanda Matlhare
9 Nov 2021
South Africa

How Eskom burns your money

Load shedding costs up to R10m an hour, says spokesperson ‘but it’s in our budget’

Stage 4 load shedding is here for the rest of the week as Eskom battles to fill its diesel tanks for the generators – and it’s costing a bundle. At R500 000 per hour to run one generator – and there are 20 of them – it’s a hefty toll on the taxpayers’ pockets. Just on Sunday, Eskom ran nine generators, plus four independent ones, for 24 hours. That works out to 312 hours in one day. And ongoing graft at the embattled power utility is not helping. Three people have been released on bail of only R5 000 each,...

