It has been five months since the mayhem which broke out in South Africa shortly after former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest. While many have laid the blame at his feet, and others at “normal” criminality, we still don’t really know what happened – and given the high levels of unemployment and despair, the country is ripe for round two. To this end, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is starting hearings into matters such as the causes of the apparent lapses in law enforcement by state security agencies, particularly the SA Police Service, the role of private security companies...

To this end, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is starting hearings into matters such as the causes of the apparent lapses in law enforcement by state security agencies, particularly the SA Police Service, the role of private security companies in the unrest and the social, economic and political factors in the affected areas.

With 342 people killed, R5.8 billion paid out in insurance claims and billions more lost to the economy, economist Tatenda Zingoni said the country could recover financially, given the insurance that companies would have in place.

“However, it should be noted, the damage would have mainly affected the micro economies, informal operations dependent on the functioning of centres of economic activity, such as malls,” Zingoni said. “The unrest which occurred in July, was a culmination of simmering tensions and frustrations which many economically marginalised members of our society were under.”

National director for Lawyers for Human Rights Wayne Ncube said he hoped the root causes of the unrest, which included hunger, despair and fear, were addressed at this week’s hearings.

The N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, which later saw the deployment of the South African National Defence Force, was also closed temporarily after ongoing threats to the safety and security of road users and the N3 toll route’s assets.

“It is important these aspects are discussed, and we are hoping there can be a clear national dialogue about the various issues communities have had [and continue to face] over the last 20 years, more acutely during the pandemic,” Ncube said. “The pandemic has shown quite clearly the levels of inequality and disjuncture of society.”

Not only did the July unrest leave malls such as Chris Hani Crossing in Vosloorus and Ushukela industrial park damaged, it also led to the closure of beaches due to a chemical spill, which appeared to have originated from a warehouse which was torched.

Political and policy analyst Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu said the political unrest being linked to Zuma supporters spoke to the broader factional problems entrenched within the ANC as one of the major liberation parties.

“Culminated more than ever by the demise of the ANC in the local government elections, the ANC as a political movement is in deep crisis and we have seen the decline as far back as the transition, the introduction of the Gear policy [growth, employment and redistribution] as a preferred economic policy over the RDP [reconstruction and development programme], the Polokwane moment [the birth of Cope], the Mangaung moment, the birth of the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters], and the Nasrec moment – where we emerged with ‘unity at all costs’,” she said.

“The divisions among the Zuma supporters and those against is one of those political crises that will continue to shape the political landscape of the ANC and therefore affect elections and governance.”

SAHRC commissioner André Gaum said the hearings would investigate the abuses which took place.

“We want to look at the causes of the unrest and see what redress there can be as far as those human rights violations are concerned,” he said.

Ncube said a recurrence of the civil unrest remained possible.

“We have seen this happen in other countries, for instance Kenya before the 2008 election – a relatively peaceful country with economic issues was easily fractured and a lot of chaos erupted – but my point is whether the underlying issues can be addressed because key trigger points can lead to the same situation.

“A more unequal society is likely to descend into a state of unrest and disgruntlement which can lead to violence but that shouldn’t be the motivating factor for why there’s great urgency to address these issues.”

