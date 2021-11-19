New leaf for cannabis

Marizka Coetzer

The Cannabis Expo turned over a new leaf this year after Covid lockdowns with more instructive lectures and speeches about this natural medicine and recreational drug.

The expo at the Sandton Convention Centre, showcased presentations from a host of industry experts on its first day.

Lourie Campher from 9th Wave Cannabis Recruitment spoke on careers in cannabis, while Lucy Mthembu from African Traditional Medicine spoke on her topic.

Zayed Jarodia, known as Doctor Dooby, said he started a business in the industry in 2012.

“We started manufacturing medicines we could not sell in the beginning because nobody believed in it and it was still highly illegal,” he said.

“Today, we have fantastic results in terms of cancer treatment, especially concerning the female reproductive system, digestive system, lung cancer, throat cancers and a high success rate in breast cancer treatment,” he said.

“Cannabis’ capability in healing an organ or just basic pain, is brilliant.”