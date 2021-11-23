Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
23 Nov 2021
6:15 am
South Africa

Tariff increase: Eskom request to put SA electricity among the priciest in the world

If Eskom is awarded a shocking 20% increase in electricity tariffs, South Africa will be catapulted into the ranks of the top 30 most expensive countries for electricity in the world.

A general view of Medupi Power Station completed on 5 August 2021 in Lephalale, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath
South Africa is currently ranked 57th out of 140 countries. More importantly, if the tariff increase goes ahead – on the back of a number of years of higher-than-inflation power hikes – SA will be the 11th most expensive, in terms of electricity costs per household, in the developing world. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved an Eskom electricity increase of 15.63% for this year. The increase was implemented on 1 April for consumers supplied directly by Eskom. For the remainder of consumers, these new rates took effect on 1 July. Tariff increase to place SA among...

