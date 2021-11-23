Brian Sokutu
23 Nov 2021
Tariff increase: Eskom request to put SA electricity among the priciest in the world
Brian Sokutu
If Eskom is awarded a shocking 20% increase in electricity tariffs, South Africa will be catapulted into the ranks of the top 30 most expensive countries for electricity in the world.
A general view of Medupi Power Station completed on 5 August 2021 in Lephalale, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath
