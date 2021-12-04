Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
4 Dec 2021
5:45 am
South Africa

SA losing war against corruption, says analyst

Bernadette Wicks

By now, people at a high level involved in state capture should be in the dock – Outa.

Picture for illustration purposes.
Are we winning the war against corruption? Against the backdrop of this week’s news that advocate Hermione Cronje is resigning as Investigating Directorate (ID) head, analysts and experts say it appears not. “It’s very worrying indeed,” political analyst Ralph Mathekga said on Friday of the news that Cronje is stepping down early. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head advocate Shamila Batohi announced the news to her staff on Thursday. Batohi said in an e-mail: “Advocate Cronje has indicated the reasons for her decisions and I fully understand.” Batohi said she would recommend the president accept Cronje’s resignation, effective on 1 March...

