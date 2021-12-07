Asanda Matlhare
Intern Journalist
2 minute read
7 Dec 2021
5:00 am
South Africa

SAMA to go to court in attempt to force placement of junior doctors

Asanda Matlhare

Sama released a media statement earlier this week expressing outrage that medical doctors had not yet been placed.

Picture: iStock
South African Medical Association (Sama) spokesperson Dr Mzulungile Nodikida says government’s failure to plan for junior doctors’ statutory placement was not new, and they would urgently approach the court to force it to place all internship and community service doctors by 16 December. “Since last year, we were in the same boat but they resolved it. “We think government is not planning very well. “They know they have final year medicine students who need two years of internship and one year of community service before they can be registered as independent medical practitioners,” he said. Gauteng department of health spokesperson...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Tshwane is the global epicentre of the Omicron variant - SAMA
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

Digital Vibes: Health DG Sandile Buthelezi cleared of wrongdoing at disciplinary hearing
7 days ago
7 days ago

COVID-19

Over 250 000 children vaccinated in SA since October
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

OWN YOUR LIFE

Six million vaccine doses doled out in Gauteng
1 month ago
1 month ago